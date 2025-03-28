Ryan Grubb's Contract, Other Alabama Athletics Deals and Salaries Approved
A new batch of contracts for various coaches in the Alabama athletics department was approved Friday.
More than a year after initially joining Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa prior to his stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has a contract.
Grubb's deal, a two-year agreement running through February 28, 2027, was approved Friday at an even $1 million per year by the UA System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.
The other Crimson Tide athletics contracts proposed and approved at the meeting are as follows:
- Jamarcus Shephard (wide receivers coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $1.1 million annual salary.
- Chris Kapilovic (offensive line coach, football): Two-year contract through February 28, 2027. $925,000 annual salary.
- Maurice Linguist (defensive backs coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $975,000 annual salary.
- Chuck Morrell (linebackers coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $600,000 annual salary.
- Jay Nunez (special teams coordinator, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $375,000 salary through Feb. 28, 2026. $400,000 salary from March 1, 2026, to Feb. 28, 2027.
- Freddie Roach (defensive line coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $1.2 million annual salary.
- Christian Robinson (outside linebackers coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $700,000 annual salary.
- Bob Welton (director of player personnel, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $295,000 annual salary.
- Jeff Allen (senior associate athletic director, health and performance): Three-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028. $525,000 annual salary.
- David Ballou (director of sports performance, football strength and conditioning): Three-year contract through Dec. 31, 2027. $950,000 annual salary.
- Bryan Ellis (tight ends coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $600,000 annual salary.
- Robert Gillespie (running backs coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $850,000 annual salary.
- Jason Jones (assistant coach, defensive backs, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $250,000 salary through Feb. 28, 2026. $450,000 salary from March 1, 2026, to Feb. 28, 2027.
- Rashinda Reed (head coach, volleyball): Contract extended three years to Dec. 31, 2028. $250,000 annual salary.
- Courtney Morgan (general manager, football): Three-year contract through Dec. 31, 2027. $825,000 salary through Dec. 31, 2025. $875,000 annual salary thereafter.
- Preston Murphy (assistant coach, men's basketball): Contract extended two years April 30, 2027. $675,000 annual salary.
