Ryan Grubb's Contract, Other Alabama Athletics Deals and Salaries Approved

A new batch of contracts for various coaches in the Alabama athletics department was approved Friday.

Will Miller

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and quarterback Keelon Russell.
Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and quarterback Keelon Russell. / Alabama Athletics

More than a year after initially joining Kalen DeBoer in Tuscaloosa prior to his stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has a contract.

Grubb's deal, a two-year agreement running through February 28, 2027, was approved Friday at an even $1 million per year by the UA System Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

The other Crimson Tide athletics contracts proposed and approved at the meeting are as follows:

  • Jamarcus Shephard (wide receivers coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $1.1 million annual salary.
  • Chris Kapilovic (offensive line coach, football): Two-year contract through February 28, 2027. $925,000 annual salary.
  • Maurice Linguist (defensive backs coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $975,000 annual salary.
  • Chuck Morrell (linebackers coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $600,000 annual salary.
  • Jay Nunez (special teams coordinator, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $375,000 salary through Feb. 28, 2026. $400,000 salary from March 1, 2026, to Feb. 28, 2027.
  • Freddie Roach (defensive line coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $1.2 million annual salary.
  • Christian Robinson (outside linebackers coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $700,000 annual salary.
  • Bob Welton (director of player personnel, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $295,000 annual salary.
  • Jeff Allen (senior associate athletic director, health and performance): Three-year contract through Feb. 29, 2028. $525,000 annual salary.
  • David Ballou (director of sports performance, football strength and conditioning): Three-year contract through Dec. 31, 2027. $950,000 annual salary.
  • Bryan Ellis (tight ends coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $600,000 annual salary.
  • Robert Gillespie (running backs coach, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $850,000 annual salary.
  • Jason Jones (assistant coach, defensive backs, football): Two-year contract through Feb. 28, 2027. $250,000 salary through Feb. 28, 2026. $450,000 salary from March 1, 2026, to Feb. 28, 2027.
  • Rashinda Reed (head coach, volleyball): Contract extended three years to Dec. 31, 2028. $250,000 annual salary.
  • Courtney Morgan (general manager, football): Three-year contract through Dec. 31, 2027. $825,000 salary through Dec. 31, 2025. $875,000 annual salary thereafter.
  • Preston Murphy (assistant coach, men's basketball): Contract extended two years April 30, 2027. $675,000 annual salary.

