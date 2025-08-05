Saquon Barkley Praises Eagles Rookie Jihaad Campbell: Roll Call
Star Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley praised former Alabama linebacker and new teammate Jihaad Campbell on Monday. Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards last regular season and finished third in the MVP race.
"Freaky athletic. Think he's gonna be a problem, a real big problem for a lot of guys in this league, having to go against him," Barkley said. "He's kind of built like [Dallas Cowboys star] Micah [Parsons] a little bit... As he grows and learns the game a little bit more, we'll be able to put him in different spots."
Barkley joked that perhaps Campbell was too aggressive for training camp. Campbell, who was picked No. 31 overall in the first round in April, had offseason shoulder surgery after the NFL Combine but appears to be in good shape as he works toward being ready for the regular season.
Tuesday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Monday's Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's soccer: drew 2-2 with Clemson in an exhibition match in Clemson, S.C.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has named former Alabama center Bradley Bozeman among his best five players on the starting offensive line. Bozeman inked a two-year contract extension with the team in March after his first season in Los Angeles. The Carolina Panthers released Bozeman in March of 2024, after which the Chargers picked him up.
- Former Alabama baseball second baseman Ed Johnson collected a two-out single for the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League to walk off the Staten Island FerryHawks in the ninth inning of Monday's game. The win was the 1,00th home triumph in Ducks history. Johnson played at Alabama for one year, 2023, with a previous collegiate stop at Auburn.
- Former Alabama player Que Robinson, whose final college season was cut short due to an injury in last year's LSU game, has been out of Denver Broncos camp with a bone bruise. He did not participate in practice on Monday. Robinson was picked with the 134th selection in this year's NFL Draft, shortly after former teammate Malachi Moore went to the New York Jets at No. 130.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 25 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- August 5, 1925: Graham "Pinkie" McClintock, Alabama's captain-elect for the '25 season and one of the stars of the 1924 Southern Conference champions, informed head coach Wallace Wade he will not return to the team to accept a job offer in Oregon. Bruce "Bunch" Jones replaced him as team captain. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“We want other teams to fear us.”- Glen Coffee