Sarah Ashlee Barker Sets Program Record: Roll Call, March 25, 2025
The Alabama women's basketball team saw a bitter end to its season on Monday at Maryland, losing 111-108 to the Terrapins in double overtime to bow out of the NCAA Tournament in the Round of 32.
However, the Crimson Tide will take home some history. Veteran Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 45 points in the effort, setting a new program record for points in a game and a new high mark for points by any SEC player in an NCAA Tournament game.
Monday's game was Barker's last in an Alabama uniform. The daughter of former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker spent three seasons with the program, growing into an All-SEC player and someone the program would not have gone on this run without.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's basketball: lost to No. 4-seed Maryland in Round of 32, 111-108 in double overtime, in College Park, Md.
Did You Notice?
- The Green Bay Phoenix, Alabama's opponent during the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament, took notice of high praise sent the program's way by Alabama head coach Kristy Curry.
- Former Alabama basketball assistant Bryan Hodgson, who went on to become Arkansas State head coach after leaving Alabama, was announced Monday as the new coach of the South Florida Bulls.
- Former Crimson Tide basketball player Nick Pringle, most recently a member of the South Carolina Gamecocks, will be back in the transfer portal. Pringle was on Alabama's Final Four team last season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 149 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- March 25, 1909: Frank Howard was born in Barlow Bend, Ala.
- March 25, 1965: Avery DeWitt Johnson was born in New Orleans.
- March 25, 1978: ABC asked Alabama and Nebraska to move their November 18 game to September 2 for a prime-time contest for national television. After finishing the fourth spring practice, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant admitted that the game was likely to be moved. Alabama will have 15 starters back from the previous squad which finished second in the final polls. “We have a few winners on this team. Offensively, Dwight Stephenson, Jim Bunch, Jeff Rutledge, Major Ogilvie, Steve Whitman and Tony Nathan look like they want to win,” Bryant said. “Wayne Hamilton, E.J. Junior, Marty Lyons and Barry Krauss look like winners on defense." – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"[Dwight] Stephenson was a man among children. He didn't say very much, but he didn't have to."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant