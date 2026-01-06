Where Does Alabama Basketball Stand on Injury Front Before Facing Vanderbilt?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Sophomore Alabama men's basketball forward Aiden Sherrell did not practice on Tuesday, and will be a game-time decision for the No. 13 Crimson Tide's matchup on Wednesday night against No. 11 Vanderbilt. He was the only Tuesday practice inactive other than center Collins Onyejiaka and guard Davion Hannah (who are both dealing with medical conditions), per head coach Nate Oats.

Oats said on Tuesday that he feels Sherrell has been one of the best big men in the country this season and is hopeful he can go when the team faces the Commodores, but that Alabama (11-3) has options to turn to if he cannot. Sherrell left Saturday's home win against Kentucky with a knee injury.

"[We'll] try to work him out a little bit up there, when we get up there," Oats said. "See how that workout goes, see how he responds." An official decision on Sherrell's status will be made on Wednesday; the team is going to arrive in Nashville Tuesday evening.

Freshman forward London Jemison returned to action over the weekend against the Wildcats after injuring his knee against USF on Dec. 17 and missing the following two matchups. Oats added Tuesday that Jemison is not quite 100 percent. The program's initial target when he got hurt was to get him back for the Yale game on Dec. 29, but that didn't come to pass. Freshman swingman Amari Allen left the Kentucky matchup with a sprained ankle but later returned, finishing the afternoon with 11 points and nine rebounds in 31 minutes.

Forward Taylor Bol Bowen, who missed the contest against Kentucky, will be available to play Wednesday after looking much better in practice Tuesday than Monday, per Oats. Hannah has not played since the USF game. Oats revealed after the Crimson Tide's win against Yale that he'd been sidelined with a medical condition.

"Nothing's changed with him," Oats said of Hannah. "Those two [Hannah and Onyejiaka, who hasn't played since November] are kinda, further update, status quo of what those two have been. Outside of Davion and Collins, everybody else that's been playing in the games practiced except for Aiden. Everybody else should be a go unless there's some setback."

Oats didn't directly use the word indefinitely to describe Hannah's timetable, but that is the timetable for Onyejiaka, and the fact that Oats included Hannah in that category when speaking about the pair Tuesday indicates that there is no concrete timeline for Hannah's return as of Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide and the unbeaten Commodores (14-0) are set to tip off at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Nashville. Alabama defeated Vanderbilt 103-87 at Coleman Coliseum in January of last year in the most recent meeting between the two schools.

