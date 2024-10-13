SEC Nation Coming to Knoxville for Alabama vs. Tennessee: Roll Call, October 13, 2024
It was announced during Saturday's slate of college football games, that SEC Nation, the weekly program on the Southeastern Conference's TV network, is headed to Knoxville, Tenn. next week for The Third Saturday in October.
Currently No. 7 Alabama will face currently No. 8 Tennessee in this rivalry matchup on Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC. These rankings could change though, as both teams narrowly escaped in their respective matchups against unranked opponents on Saturday.
Each week, SEC Nation, which features talent including Laura Rutledge, Paul Finebaum, former Alabama standout safety Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers, Tim Tebow and Marty & McGee hosts Marty Smith and Ryan McGee, travels to one conference game to preview the must-see matchup, along with the rest of the conference slate, on/nearby the home team's campus.
SEC Nation will be live from Knoxville on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. CT on SEC Network.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's Tennis vs. ITA Southern Regional Championships, Yarbrough Tennis Center, Auburn, Alabama, All day
- Softball vs. Itawamba (doubleheader), 1:30 p.m. CT
- Volleyball at Arkansas, 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
- Soccer vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women's Tennis vs. ITA Southern Regional Championships: Singles - R32 Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Enya Ratkic (UAB), 6-0, 6-1 | R32 Sara Nayar (UA) def. Salome Fluri (McNeese), 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 | R16 DJ Bennett (AU) def. Klara Milicevic (UA), 7-6(4), 7-6(3) | R16 Angella Okutoyi (AU) def. Sara Nayar (UA), 6-4, 6-2, | CR32 Rachel Krzyzak (Ole Miss) def. Priya Nelson, 6-2, 6-4; Doubles - R16 Sara Nayar/Klara Milicevic (UA) def. Emily Surcey/Sara Erenda (Samford), 8-4
Did You Notice?
- Here's a full recap of Alabama men's basketball's first-ever Final Four ring ceremony.
- Legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban was the holder for College GameDay's weekly "Pat McAfee Kicking Contest." Yes, you read that correctly. Kyle Kramer, the student kicker selection, missed the first attempt but absolutely nailed the second. The holding job and motivational speech by the seven-time national champion (six at Alabama) probably did the trick.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 13, 1965: Alabama's 188-pound linebacker Tim Bates was chosen as the SEC Lineman of the Week for his play in the 22-7 win over Vanderbilt. A senior from Tarrant, Bates was credited with 16 tackles and led a defensive charge that limited the Commodores to 150 yards in total offense.
October 13, 2012: Coming off a bye, rested running backs Eddie Lacy and T.J. Yeldon both had 100-yard rushing days and combined to score five touchdowns as Alabama beat Missouri 42-10 in a rain filled, lightning-delayed game. The Crimson Tide outgained the home team 533-129, with the Tigers finishing with just 3 rushing yards. It was the first SEC meeting between the schools and first between head coaches who were former Kent State teammates, Nick Saban and Gary Pinkel.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"That is maybe the best team I have ever seen," – Former Missouri coach Gary Pinkel after losing to Alabama in 2012, 42-10.