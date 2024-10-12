Live Updates: No. 7 Alabama Football vs. South Carolina

Bama Central

Follow along for big moments and scores in the Crimson Tide's third SEC matchup.

Oct 21, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) throws during pregame warmup at Bryant-Denny Stadium before a game against the Tennessee Volunteers. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— Following a shocking upset loss to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1984, the now-No. 7-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide is looking to rebound on Saturday at 11 a.m. against South Carolina at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium on ABC.

Follow along for live updates as we'll be keeping up with big moments and scores.

How to Watch: No. 7 Alabama vs. South Carolina

Who: Alabama (4-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. South Carolina (3-2, 1-2 SEC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: ABC

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Chris Stewart, Color: Tyler Watts). The pregame show will begin one hour prior to kickoff.

SiriusXM: 82

Series: Alabama leads, 13-3

Last meeting: The two teams last played early in 2019 at South Carolina. Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 444 yards and 5 touchdowns as the Crimson Tide beat the Gamecocks 47-23.

Last time out, Alabama: The Crimson Tide defense had no answer for the Vanderbilt offense, and Alabama had two costly turnovers on offense. Vanderbilt pulled off the upset over Alabama, 40-35, scoring on six of its eight possessions.

Last time out, South Carolina: South Carolina fell behind by two scores in the first quarter and never led on the way to a 27-3 home loss to Ole Miss. Gamecock quarterback LaNorris Sellers went 20-of 32 with no touchdowns and an interception.

