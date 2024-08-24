SEC Officially Sponsors Rowing, Alabama Leaves Big 12: Roll Call, August 24, 2024
The SEC announced it will sponsor rowing as the conference's 22nd sport and the 13th women's sport on Friday. The announcement means Alabama will no longer compete in rowing as a Big 12 program, but instead join the res of the Crimson Tide athletic programs in the Southeastern Conference.
"The addition of Oklahoma and Texas has given us the opportunity to add an additional conference sport and to provide a championship experience for a new set of SEC student-athletes. We look forward to growing the sport of rowing in the SEC," said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
Alabama will compete with Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas in the league's initial season. The SEC Rowing Championship site is yet to be determined but will be held in May of 2025.
"This is something that every rower at Alabama, from the beginning of our program, has dreamed of. I am very excited for our student-athletes," said Alabama head coach Glenn Putyrae. "Every athlete at Alabama trains to compete for and win an SEC Championship. Our rowers now have that opportunity, and I know they are excited about it."
The Crimson Tide has competed as a Big 12 program since 2014 and finished the 2023-24 season ranked No. 19 in the final CRCA Coaches Poll.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama basketball announced a ticket sale for the Crimson Tide's Final Four banner reveal on Oct. 11. Fans can purchase the tickets here. The first 2,000 fans will receive a replica banner and Final Four poster.
- Longtime Alabama football athletic trainer Jeff Allen was the focus of Friday's Alabama football camp video. Allen stayed with the program after Nick Saban's departure and is featured interacting with the athletes as he puts in continuous work to keep the players healthy through a grueling fall camp.
- Former Alabama defender Chris Braswell got his first sack as a professional in Tampa Bay's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.
- The Washington Commanders announced former Alabama offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer is being released, making him a free agent.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 24, 1930: Former Alabama star Johnny Mack Brown was cast in the lead for the movie “Billy the Kid.”
August 24, 1996: Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs was born in Ruston, La.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“If you don’t like to worry, why do it? It doesn’t help your performance.”- Joe Namath.