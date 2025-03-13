SEC Tournament, Alabama Softball and Mac Jones' New Home: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Katie Windham as we look at a landing spot for an NFL free agent, the second round of the SEC Tournament and Crimson Tide softball as they prepare to start conference play.
The program opens with Mac Jones finding a new home on the west coast. Jones is on his third team but making the most of his NFL career. How will he fit in San Franscico?
Woods takes us on the recruiting trail and introduces two wide receivers that Alabama fans need to know. Has Kalen DeBoer zeroed in on his next Rome Odunze-style receiver?
The program welcome Windham into the show and we begin discussing the second round of the SEC Tournament. What would be the best outcome for the Crimson Tide this weekend? Does either Oklahoma or Kentucky pose a threat to Alabama's chances to get to semifinal Saturday?
Windham continues with the program and helps us discuss the Alabama softball program as they appear to have corrected their main weakness from the past few seasons.
