Should Mark Sears Return to Alabama? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the below YouTube video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss whether or not Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears should return to Alabama for a final season or stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. Will Sears be able to secure a guaranteed contract, or return to compete for a national title with the Crimson Tide?
