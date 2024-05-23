Bama Central

Should Mark Sears Return to Alabama? Just a Minute

Will Mark Sears secure a guaranteed contract in the NBA, or will he return to Tuscaloosa for the opportunity to compete for a national title with the Crimson Tide?

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Mark Sears (1) celebrates after defeating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.

Watch the below YouTube video as BamaCentral staff writers Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss whether or not Alabama basketball guard Mark Sears should return to Alabama for a final season or stay in the 2024 NBA Draft. Will Sears be able to secure a guaranteed contract, or return to compete for a national title with the Crimson Tide?

Blake Byler: Blake Byler is a staff writer for BamaCentral and primarily covers Alabama basketball and football. He has covered a wide variety of Crimson Tide sports since 2021, including golf, softball, baseball, and more. He served as the sports editor of The Crimson White while in school, and began writing full-time for BamaCentral in 2023 following his graduation from The University of Alabama.

Katie Windham:Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness and SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports.

