Should MLB Franchise Give Brett Auerbach a MiLB Contract: Just a Minute
On June 2, former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach's multi-year stint in the San Francisco Giants' system ended when he was cut by the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. A short time later, he signed with the Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican Baseball League.
Tabasco traded him to the Piratas de Campeche on June 23, and the results have been immediate. Over the past week, Auerbach has hit four home runs, including two in a single game on July 4. He is now teammates with 2016 National League home run co-leader Chris Carter.
Auerbach was an All-American in college, but did not manage his MLB debut while under the Giants' umbrella. However, his recent form does suggest that a minor league deal from someone else might not be the worst flier to take.
The Giants opted to develop the former college infielder behind the dish, where he also played as a member of the Crimson Tide. Auerbach was invited to spring training, never securing a spot on the big club's Opening Day roster.
He was batting .223 with four home runs and 14 runs batted in across 41 games for the River Cats prior to his release. Auerbach split the 2024 campaign between Double-A Richmond and Sacramento, hitting .264 in 84 contests.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral lead baseball writer Will Miller provides a brief rundown of former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach's offensive success in Mexico since being let go by the Giants organization, as well as assesses whether Auerbach has already done enough in that stretch to merit a minor league contract from another franchise.