Brett Auerbach Hits Two Home Runs in Mexico: Roll Call, July 5, 2025
Former Alabama baseball player Brett Auerbach hit two home runs in a Friday game between the Piratas de Campeche and the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican Baseball League. The second broke a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth inning. His efforts were not enough. Campeche lost 8-4.
Auerbach was traded to his current team by the Olmecas de Tabasco on June 23; he signed there June 17. He'd been a member of the San Francisco Giants organization since the summer of 2020, making it as high as Triple-A before being released by the Sacramento River Cats on June 2.
At Alabama, he batted .388 during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. He was honored as a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News. Within the Giants' system, he had a knack for making highlight plays as a catcher.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham, now with the Tennessee Titans in the NFL, has witnessed high-level quarterback battles before. He does not anticipate top draft pick Cam Ward expecting to supplant former Kentucky standout Will Levis just by arriving on the scene.
- Former Alabama baseball pitcher Connor Prielipp, who joined the professional ranks following the 2022 season, got off to a strong start on Thursday for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. The lefty eyes an eventual Major League Baseball debut with the Minnesota Twins, the organization that drafted him.
- Defensive lineman Nolan Wilson, who committed to Alabama on Friday afternoon, shared his early excitement to play for the Crimson Tide on social media. Wilson is a member of the class of 2026.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2026 Football Season Opener:
- 56 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 5, 1983: Coach Ray Perkins announced that a small houndstooth hat decal would be displayed on the Alabama helmets during the upcoming season to honor Paul “Bear” Bryant, who had passed away the preceding January.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"There is a big difference in wanting to and willing to."- Paul W. "Bear" Bryant