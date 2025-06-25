Should the NCAA Basketball Tournament be Expanded? Just a Minute
Welcome to BamaCentral’s "Just a Minute," a video series featuring BamaCentral's Alabama beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will group up to provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the above video as BamaCentral staff writer Hunter De Siver discusses the potential expansion of the NCAA Tournament.
It seems like every offseason, rumors swirl of a potential increase in slots for the men's and women's postseason college basketball tournaments.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that the NCAA is seriously deliberating this massive change to a sport that thrives on this annual playoff event.
"Sources: The decision on whether or not to expand the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments for 2026 is expected to come in the next few weeks," Thamel wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter. "The expansion would be to no more than 76 schools. The NCAA remains in talks with its media partners."
College basketball fans look forward to March Madness every year as they fill out their brackets with hopes of being perfect and also going all out for their favorite schools. And while there are talks of expansion, criticism of the current number of teams doesn't seem to be very apparent.
An increase from 68 to 76 schools could provide more upsets and lesser-known programs to root for, but some things are just perfect the way they are. It is unknown at this time what changes would be made to the format of the bracket if it changes to 76 teams.
That said, the increase in schools wouldn't necessarily affect Alabama men's or women's basketball's chances of making the tournament. Men's head coach Nate Oats has made the last five tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 2024 and a spot in the Elite Eight in 2025, while women's head coach Kristy Curry has contended for four of the last five.
Nevertheless, as previously stated, eight more teams would slightly raise the possibility of Alabama men or women being upset. It would provide another challenge.
What do you think? Should the NCAA Tournament be expanded or stay the same?