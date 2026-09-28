Alabama Injury Updates for Four Players Before Mississippi State Game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama cruised past South Carolina this past Saturday, but it came with a price.

Crimson Tide left guard Will Sanders and right tackle Jayvin James each sustained injuries late in the game, as James stayed down on the field and needed help from trainers, while Sanders went to the sideline under his own power.

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer shared the chances of these offensive linemen playing against Mississippi State this upcoming Saturday.

"Little upper body injury [for Sanders] during the game," DeBoer said during Monday's press conference. "I would expect [Sanders] to be able to play on Saturday. Working through it here, but I would expect that he would be ready to go.

"Jayvin has a lower-extremity. I would say he's very much questionable at this time. We'll see how the next 24, 48 hours look, and I think that will help."

Should James not be able to go, freshman Tyrell Miller filled in for him against South Carolina, and DeBoer was impressed.

"Tyrell getting out there, he’s more than capable," DeBoer said after the South Carolina game. "He’s physically able to get it done. And so, you know, happy that he got out there and had some success.”

Justin Hill and Desmond Umeozulu were declared out for the South Carolina game on the initial Wednesday availability report. Hill has a lower-extremity injury and is expected to miss a few weeks and Umeozulu has turf toe with an unknown return date, per Yea Alabama, UA's NIL collective.

Hill and Umeozulu are the second and third Wolf linebackers on Alabama's depth chart. Yhonzae Pierre is the starter and he had more reps than usual this past Saturday. Sixth-year Wolf linebacker Jah-Marien Latham has moved up the depth chart in Hill and Umeozulu's absence.

"Those other two guys are still coming along," Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack said on Monday. "I mean, from a rehab standpoint, they're still going to be out for a bit."

DeBoer was also asked about Alabama offensive lineman Ty Haywood and defensive Zavier Mincey, as neither of them saw time on the field this past Saturday. DeBoer explained that Haywood is "with us" despite not playing yet this season, and Mincey "had an injury that popped up during the pregame."

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