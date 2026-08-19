'It's the Top of the Top': Why Linebacker Caleb Woodson Transferred to Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's a major challenge to replace a middle linebacker, let alone a two-time captain.

But Alabama had to move on from Deontae Lawson, as his collegiate eligibility expired at the end of last season and he is now with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Crimson Tide didn't have to look too long for Lawson's replacement, as Virginia Tech's Caleb Woodson transferred to the Crimson Tide on Jan. 6 — five days after UA's season ended at the hands of Indiana.

Woodson spoke to the media for the first time since his arrival on Wednesday. So, why did he choose Alabama?

"Just the caliber that everyone holds themselves to," Woodson said. "It's Alabama. It's the top of the top. Being held at that standard, all of the guys want to work every day. There's not a day where you're like, 'Come on, come on,' everyone's in and everyone wants to make it to that next level.

"Coming from Virginia Tech to here, I wanted to be somewhere where the best of the best was at and hold my guys to a high standard.

Woodson registered 58 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, in just nine games in 2025 for Virginia Tech. These are impressive numbers, and he brings much more to the Crimson Tide.

"I feel like my intensity day-to-day, I come in with a pro mindset," Woodson said. "So, I feel like my intensity, my leadership and just bringing the guys along with me."

Alabama is a much different program than Virginia Tech based on national titles, conference championships, long-time dominance and its status as the mecca of college football. It could be a bit of a culture shock for incoming transfers and out-of-state recruits. But was the day-to-day preparation any different?

"I would say that's a personal thing," Woodson said. "I've always had the same preparation. I take care of my body. I'm always in the facility, even in the summer when we didn't have to be here, I was here all day. My preparation has been the same all throughout college."

Alabama's inside linebackers' room couldn't be more different, as last year's starters Justin Jefferson (drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns), Lawson (signed with the Philadelphia Eagles) and Nikhai Hill-Green (signed with the Los Angeles Rams) each exhausted their collegiate eligibility.

Just two spring practices in, DeBoer said that Woodson is a "captain-type guy." The lack of experience was why Woodson was a vital portal pickup for the Crimson Tide. Woodson is already providing an example for his younger teammates, and instead of him fighting for a starting spot, it's his teammates eyeing a place next to him.

Woodson said that he models his game after San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. Warner has made the Pro Bowl four times during his eight-year career, and was named an NFL First Team All-Pro with each of those nods. He's tallied well over 100 tackles in every season except for 2025 due to a season-ending injury in Week 6.

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