Team White Victorious In Alabama Gymnastics Preview Meet: Roll Call, December 7, 2024
Team White defeated Team Crimson 196.125-195.625 in the annual Crimson and White preview meet for Alabama gymnastics on Friday as the squad gave fans a final preseason look before the year gets underway.
Two teams combined for 40 different routines in dual-meet style five-up-five-count setting. Team White let wire-to-wore as Chloe LaCoursiere and anchor Cameron Machado each posted 9.900 on the uneven bars.
“We came in here tonight excited to get out there for the first time and start fine-tuning our physical, mental and team culture prep," Alabama head coach Ashley Johnston said. "Today, the team introduced this concept of ‘Bama versus Everyone’, and we really went into it with that approach. The goal was to be able to step into any uncomfortable situation and learn how to thrive in it. I feel like everybody got better at that tonight.
“It was a great opportunity for our freshmen to compete for the first time in Coleman Coliseum and get to feel that connection – the fan base and the extra nerves that can bring as well. I think they handled it really well. It was a little bit of a different format, in that we had five up, five count on each event, so there was no margin for error. Normally at a dual competition, it's six-up-five-count, so there's always that one score that you can drop. I thought the team did a great job rising to that additional pressure, knowing that even when there was a mistake, they were able to adjust, step in and still compete big. Overall, I think we took away a lot of wins, and we also took away a lot of learning lessons. Tonight was a great step in the right direction, and a good confidence builder, as we prepare for the next couple of weeks before our first meet on January 10.”
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
Track and Field: Boston University Sharon Colyear-Colville Season Opener | Boston, Mass.
Crimson Tide Results:
No Alabama Athletics in action on Friday.
Did You Notice?
Alabama's Gianna Paul was named a United Soccer Coaches' All-American becoming the fourth player in program history to earn the honor.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
December 7, 1937: Alabama head coach Frank Thomas was the guest speaker at the annual Jacobs Trophy Award Dinner in Clinton, S.C. One of Thomas' star players, Leroy Monsky, accepted the SEC Jacobs Award as the best blocker in the conference. It was only the third time the award was handed out, but he was the second winner from Alabama, the first being quarterback Riley Smith in 1935.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"Football taught me the virtue of team play and enhanced my leadership qualities. These traits have been most valuable in my Navy career. Football taught me to take hard knocks and come up fighting."- Don Whitmire, All-American 1941