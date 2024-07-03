Terrion Arnold Gifts High School Janitor With Jersey: Roll Call, July 3, 2024
Lions rookie and former Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold was featured on the NFL's social media pages on Tuesday for gifting his high school janitor with his new Detriot Lions jersey.
Arnold was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in this past spring's NFL Draft by the Detriot Lions. He became the third Alabama player chosen by Detriot in the first round in the last three seasons, following Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs.
The rookie had already gifted his high school janitor with his Alabama jersey and went back to his high school to surprise him with his professional jersey.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- No results.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama baseball picks up a right-handed pitcher from Smiths Station, Ala. out of South Carolina Upstate. He made 24 appearances last season with a 7.39 ERA striking out 51 batters with 18 walks.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 59 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 3, 1950: Athletic director and retired football coach Frank Thomas went back to work after a lengthy absence from the job due to a heart attack sustained the previous year. Jeff Coleman served as acting athletic director during Thomas' illness.— Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“When I was young, I wanted to win awfully bad, and I still like to win. But the biggest thrill I get out of football is to look out there and see people who have been out of school for 10 or 15 years, people who may not have played a down, and see them doing well after they get out of here. It is important to take your place in society and give something positive back."— Paul W. “Bear” Bryant speaking at an awards banquet in New York honoring the top 52 high school athletes in America on this date in 1980
Check us out on: