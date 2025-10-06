SI

Lions' Terrion Arnold Shares Powerful Message After Injury Sidelines Him Indefinitely

Arnold is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Brigid Kennedy

Arnold had two passes defended and one tackle in Sunday's win over the Bengals.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, Lions coach Dan Campbell revealed that starting corner Terrion Arnold would be sidelined indefinitely with a shoulder injury.

"Unfortunately, he's going to be out for a while," Campbell said. "He's going to be out for a long time." The coach was not sure whether the injury will be season-ending.

Even with the bleak prognosis, Arnold shared a message of perseverance with fans.

"God doesn't make mistakes I'll be back," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

He also shared a carousel of photos to Instagram, which he captioned: "It gets greater later..."

Arnold was carted off the field in Sunday's game and then officially ruled out. The 22-year-old also left last week's contest vs. the Browns with a shoulder injury.

So far this season, he has had 22 total tackles and four passes defended, two of which came in Sunday's win.

D.J. Reed, the Lions other starting CB, was placed on IR last week.

