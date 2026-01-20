Where Alabama Football Finished in The AP Top 25 Poll
The Alabama Crimson Tide completed the 2025 football season by losing in the Rose Bowl to the eventual national champions in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.
The program opened the year ranked No. 8 but dropped the opening game at Florida State. The Crimson Tide climbed back towards the top of the AP Top 25 Poll rising to No. 4 after defeating Tennessee. Alabama lost to Oklahoma to slip to No. 10, but climbed back to No. 9 in the final poll after going 1-1 in the College Football Playoff.
AP Top 25
(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)
1. Indiana, 66, 16-0, 1650
2. Miama (FL), 13-3, 1584
3. Ole Miss, 13-2, 1492
4. Oregon, 13-2, 1429
5. Ohio State, 12-2, 1378
6. Georgia, 12-2, 1364
7. Texas Tech, 12-2, 1232
8. Texas A&M, 11-2, 1157
9. Alabama, 11-4, 1065
10. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1049
11. BYU, 12-2, 961
12. Texas, 10-3, 952
13. Oklahoma, 10-3, 941
14. Utah, 11-2, 812
15. Vanderbilt, 10-3, 623
16. Virginia, 11-3, 603
17. Iowa, 9-4, 430
18. Tulane, 11-3, 404
19. James Madison, 12-2, 399
20. Southern California, 9-4, 378
21. Michigan, 9-4, 276
22. Houston, 10-3, 270
23. Navy, 11-2, 227
24. North Texas, 12-2, 191
25. TCU, 9-4, 125
Others receiving votes:
Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.
Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls
- Preseason: No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 1 (Florida State loss): No. 21 in AP Top 25, No. 20 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 2 (Louisiana Monroe win): No. 19 in AP Top 25, No. 18 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 3 (Wisconsin win): No. 14 in AP Top 25, No. 14 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 4 (First bye week): No. 17 in AP Top 25, No. 16 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 5 (Georgia win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 11 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 6 (Vanderbilt win): No. 8 in AP Top 25, No. 8 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 7 (Missouri win): No. 6 in AP Top 25, No. 6 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 8 (Tennessee win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 9 (South Carolina win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 10 (Second bye week): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 11 (LSU win): No. 4 in AP Top 25, No. 4 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 12 (Oklahoma loss): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 13 (Eastern Illinois win): No. 10 in AP Top 25, No. 10 in Coaches Poll
- After Week 14 (Auburn win): No. 10 in the AP Top 25, No. 10 in the Coaches Poll
- After Week 15 (SEC championship loss): No. 11 in the AP Top 25, No. 11 in the Coaches Poll
- After Season: No. 9 in the AP Top 25
