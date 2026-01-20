Where Alabama Football Finished in The AP Top 25 Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide completed the 2025 football season by losing in the Rose Bowl to the eventual national champions in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.

The program opened the year ranked No. 8 but dropped the opening game at Florida State. The Crimson Tide climbed back towards the top of the AP Top 25 Poll rising to No. 4 after defeating Tennessee. Alabama lost to Oklahoma to slip to No. 10, but climbed back to No. 9 in the final poll after going 1-1 in the College Football Playoff.

AP Top 25

(Rankings, Team, First-Place Votes, Record, Points)

1. Indiana, 66, 16-0, 1650

2. Miama (FL), 13-3, 1584

3. Ole Miss, 13-2, 1492

4. Oregon, 13-2, 1429

5. Ohio State, 12-2, 1378

6. Georgia, 12-2, 1364

7. Texas Tech, 12-2, 1232

8. Texas A&M, 11-2, 1157

9. Alabama, 11-4, 1065

10. Notre Dame, 10-2, 1049

11. BYU, 12-2, 961

12. Texas, 10-3, 952

13. Oklahoma, 10-3, 941

14. Utah, 11-2, 812

15. Vanderbilt, 10-3, 623

16. Virginia, 11-3, 603

17. Iowa, 9-4, 430

18. Tulane, 11-3, 404

19. James Madison, 12-2, 399

20. Southern California, 9-4, 378

21. Michigan, 9-4, 276

22. Houston, 10-3, 270

23. Navy, 11-2, 227

24. North Texas, 12-2, 191

25. TCU, 9-4, 125

Others receiving votes:

Illinois 123, Washington 76, SMU 69, Duke 58, Arizona 54, Georgia Tech 44, Tennessee 10, Missouri 8, Louisville 7, Louisville 3, W. Michigan 2, Wake Forest 2, Hawaii 1, Boise St. 1.

Alabama's 2025 Season in the Polls