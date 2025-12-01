Lions CB Terrion Arnold to Miss Rest of 2025 Season With Shoulder Injury
Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is landing on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury, and he is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 season, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Arnold was injured during Thursday’s Thanksgiving loss to the Packers. It was his first contest back after missing the two previous games with a concussion. He played in just eight games during his second NFL season.
Through those eight games, Arnold registered 31 tackles and one interception.
Arnold is the latest of quite a few injuries to plague the Lions this past week. Detroit’s injury report on Monday included 10 players, the most so far this season. Notably, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, receiver Kalif Raymond and tight end Brock Wright didn’t practice on Monday because of injuries. The Lions play on Thursday Night Football against a fiery Cowboys team.
Before the 2025 season began, Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Now Arnold is the second cornerback to suffer a similar injury in Detroit this year.
Detroit will turn to D.J. Reed, Amik Robertson and Rock Ya-Sin to take more of the workload in the secondary.