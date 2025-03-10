The Crimson Crane Flies on The Plains: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Hunter Brantley as we breakdown Alabama basketball's win over the Auburn Tigers in the regular season finale.
The show opens by lauding the Crimson Tide's effort and energy, particularly on the interior as Alabama looked like a team ready to make a deep run in March. Grant Nelson played his best game in some time on Saturday in Neville Arena. Does Nelson look healthy and can he carry this form into the postseason tournaments?
We use the voicemail line to get listener's reactions to the win as Saturday's contest was one of the best games of the season. The show discusses the emotions on both sides, Chad Baker-Mazara's ejection and the Auburn students throwing towels at the end of the game.
How impressive was Mark Sears? The senior hit the game-winning shot in overtime and directed the Crimson Tide offense throughout the game in a hostile environment to add one more special moment to his resume.
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
