The Extra Point: Alabama Men's Basketball Jersey Numbers
The Alabama men's basketball team unveiled the jersey numbers its players will wear for the upcoming 2024-25 season on social media Monday. This included some number changes from the 2023-24 Final Four season.
Notably, Grant Nelson is set to return to the jersey No. 4 that he wore at North Dakota State, meaning that when he makes his return home on Dec. 18, he'll be in his old number. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is switching to No. 3. Jarin Stevenson is keeping No. 15, and Mo Dioubate is keeping No. 10.
Of course, star point guard Mark Sears is sticking with No. 1, which he's worn for each of his previous two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Rounding out the single digits are incoming freshman Labaron Philon (No. 0), Auburn transfer Aden Holloway (No. 2) and USF transfer Chris Youngblood (No. 8). The highest number is Pepperdine transfer Houston Mallette's No. 95, an unconventional choice.
The graphic shared on social media depicted the numbers adorning Alabama's retro-style uniforms introduced to much fanfare this past season. The threads became an integral part of the team's postseason run, being worn for every game from the SEC Tournament onwards in which the Crimson Tide was the designated home team. The uniforms also featured on March 2 when College Gameday made its basketball debut at Coleman Coliseum.
Perhaps it's nothing, but maybe the retro uniforms are set for a full-time move into the uniform rotation entering one of the most anticipated seasons in program history.