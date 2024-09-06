The Extra Point: Alabama-USF, What Will be Different This Time?
The Alabama Crimson Tide gets another shot at South Florida after an ugly win in Tampa last season. Tyler Buchner actually started at QB when the Crimson Tide floundered to a 17-3 victory. This time, Alabama looks to make amends for its lackluster performance in 2023. How different will the teams and outcome be?
Quarterback Issues Resolved
Jalen Milroe watched from the sidelines after his performance in last season’s Texas loss. Nick Saban rolled out Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner, who went 5 for 14 for 34 yards before getting replaced by Ty Simpson. This season, there is no debate who the starter is going into the weekend. Milroe threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns and ran in two more in the season opener against Western Kentucky. New offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan has had all offseason to construct an offense geared towards Milroe’s style of play, and that should continue to be on display this weekend.
Offensive Line Depth
Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams ran for a combined 6.8 yards per carry against USF last season. Run-blocking was not an issue, but pass protection was not up to par. Alabama gave up five sacks in the game, and that number should be less this time around. Kadyn Proctor looked a little lost at times against the Bulls’ pass rush, but his questionable availability points eyes toward Elijah Pritchett, who allowed the lone sack in last weeks matchup against Western Kentucky. Wilkin Formby looked very comfortable in his starting role at right tackle, a spot that JC Latham held down strongly in his time with the Tide.
Stopping the Scrambles
In last weeks game against Bethune-Cookman, USF quarterback Byrum Brown rushed for 74 yards.Last season against Alabama, he had 92 yards on 23 rushes. Utilizing his speed will definitely be implemented in the Bulls’ game plan. Kane Wommack has his hands full in making sure his side of the ball slows Brown down. Deontae Lawson had six total tackles in last year’s affair and seemed very comfortable in his job. Trezmen Marshall, however seemed a little slow in his inside linebacker spot. This year his position has been filled by the electric Jihaad Campbell. In the first game against Western Kentucky, it seemed like Campbell was all over the field and was not allowing anything to get by him. They will have help from the outside in Qua Russaw and Que Robinson, who both played fantastic in week one.
Miscellaneous Issues
The weather is projected to be clear and in the upper 70s come kickoff, so all that rain that poured down in last season’s game should not be an issue this weekend. That was not the reason that the game played out the way it did, but it sure did not help. A muffed punt by Kool-aid McKinstry led to the Bulls scoring their only points last time. Cole Adams took punt returns for the first time in his collegiate career, and he looked very comfortable in that role. It is impossible to predict things such as muffed punts, but if the Crimson Tide plays a sound game on special teams, then the overall play should run much smoother.
Kalen DeBoer was not on the sidelines last year in Raymond-James Stadium, but he knows how the game panned out. The players should be hungry to switch whatever narratives were thrown to them after last season’s game. One thing is for sure; coming off a 63-0 victory, this year's team looks to be in a better frame of mind when running into the Bills. Look for Milroe to enjoy finally getting his shot at South Florida, and for Wommack to build on what the defense started in the opener.
My prediction: Alabama 45, South Florida 10