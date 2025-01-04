The Extra Point: Analyzing Alabama’s Kicking Game
A year removed from Will Reichard, arguably the best kicker of the Nick Saban era, the role was filled by 2023 Lou Groza Award winner and Miami (OH) transfer Graham Nicholson. Nicholson had a relatively successful season with Alabama, making eight of his 10 attempts. The 10 field goal attempts are the fewest in a season by an Alabama kicker since the shortened 2020 COVID year when Reichard only attempted 14.
Of Nicholson’s 10 attempts, only two were of 50+ yards. He went 1-of-2 on those attempts with a miss of 54 yards against Tennessee and a successful kick of 51 in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Michigan. He only had three games where he attempted multiple field goals. He went 2-of-2 against Missouri, 2-of-2 against Michigan and 1-of-2 at Tennessee.
Five of his eight made field goals were within 40 yards. Nicholson was reliable when used, hitting at an 80 percent rate, but he just was not given the same opportunities he had when he made 27-28 and won the Lou Groza Award with Miami (OH) a season ago.
With Nicholson’s eligibility up, the Crimson Tide has a few options as to who will take over the at kicker. Conor Talty, who will be entering his redshirt sophomore season, was heavily used on kickoffs and even came in for three PATs. The highly touted kicker out of Illinois has not attempted a field goal for Alabama yet, but he is most likely to take over the starting spot, as he is the only other kicker on scholarship.
Another kicker on the 2024 roster was freshman Tucker Cornelius. Cornelius is a preferred walk-on and has yet to see any action for Alabama.
In the most recent recruiting cycle, head coach Kalen DeBoer picked up a very talented kicker in Peter Notaro. Notaro is coming to Tuscaloosa as a preferred walk-on, but has tremendous upside. He posted a video this past summer of him kicking a 65-yard field goal. It would not be surprising to see Notaro get some action in the 2025 season.
The only other kicker on the 2024 roster was Reid Schuback. Schuback participated in senior day, so it is unlikely that he'll come back for the 2025 season. Schuback made the lone PAT of his career against Mercer in November.