Alabama Kicker Conor Talty Showing Consistency Early in Fall Camp
TUSCALOOSA, ALA. - Alabama football enters its 2025 fall camp facing numerous questions as the program looks to improve in Kalen DeBoer's second season. Focus sits squarely on the quarterback and left guard but the Crimson Tide's special teams delimma is perhaps just as big a question mark.
Alabama graduated punter James Burnip, place kicker Graham Nicholson and, long-snapper Kneeland Hibbett, leaving a void in the forgotten phase of the game. The Crimson Tide didn't go into the transfer portal for a kicker in the offseason, leaving an array of inexperienced players needing to step into Nicholson's shoes.
"I think [Conor] Talty's done a really nice job. I'm proud of him on how he's - from last year, taking on the role and dove into it. He did a nice job on kickoffs, and I think that experience, just his growth. He showed again consistency in the spring and it was evident today," Kalen DeBoer said after the first practice of the fall. "I thought he was solid in different times we had him out there doing his thing."
Conor Talty came to Tuscaloosa as one of the top-rated kickers in the Class of 2023 and saw limited action in 2023, but served as the Crimson Tide's primary kickoff specialist blasting 76 kickoffs for 41 touchbacks in 2024. The redshirt sophomore is a perfect 4/4 on extra points but has yet to attempt a collegiate field goal.
Alabama has alternate options for place-kicking in senior Reid Schuback and sophomore Tucker Cornelius but the pair have only attempted and made a single extra point between them, leaving the program with inexperience in one of the most important positions on the team.