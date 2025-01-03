Former Alabama Safety Gets CUSA Defensive Coordinator Job: Roll Call, January 3, 2024
A former Alabama defender has been hired by a former Alabama defensive coach. Vinnie Sunseri was announced as the defensive coordinator at Jacksonville State by new Gamecock head coach Charles Kelly.
"Vinnie is one of the brightest young coaches in the country," Kelly said in a press release. "He brings unparalleled energy, a wealth of football knowledge, and a relentless commitment to excellence. His experience as both a player and coach at the highest levels of the game makes him the perfect fit to lead our defense to new heights. We can't wait to see the impact he'll have on our program."
Sunseri played safety at Alabama from 2011-2014, winning two national championships. He spent a few seasons in the NFL after getting drafted by the Saints. He started his coaching career at Alabama as a graduate assistant before working as an assistant for the New England Patriots. Sunseri was the safeties coach at Washington this past season, and he now gets his first shot at being a coordinator.
Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule
No events scheduled
Crimson Tide Results
Women's basketball: No. 19 Alabama 79, Florida 69
Did You Notice?
- Cameras captured Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian sharing a moment with Longhorn kicker Bert Auburn before he missed a potential game-winning field goal in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban told Pat McAfee what he would have done in that situation. "When I saw that happening, I said, 'I never talked to these guys when they had to make a kick.' Never," Saban said while laughing. "I didn't want them to think it was a different kick than every other kick that they had to make and be so concerned about the outcome of making the kick, that they didn't just kick with confidence and go through their normal rhythm,"
- Another former Alabama player was named to a coordinator position. Rob Ezell was announced as the offensive coordinator at Wake Forest.
- Even though he didn't have an eligibility left, Alabama punter James Burnip officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
January 3, 1987: University President Joab Thomas and Georgia Tech head coach Bill Curry reached an agreement, making the Yellow Jacket mentor the replacement of Ray Perkins. The official announcement was expected within 24 hours.
January 3, 1992: Blake Sims was born in Gainesville, Ga.
January 3, 2007: Nick Saban officially resigned from the Miami Dolphins and flew to Tuscaloosa to become the head coach of the Crimson Tide. He signed an eight-year contract worth a guaranteed $32 million, which at the time was criticized by many for being the richest coaching deal in college football history.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I told the pilots when they dropped me off in Miami that if I didn’t come back to this plane with Nick Saban, they should just go on and take me to Cuba.” — Mal Moore
Check us out on:
We'll Leave You With This...
Read more: Jalen Milroe Tipping Off the Defense: What I Noticed In Alabama's 19-13 Loss to Michigan
Sixth Alabama Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal
2025 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Offseason Tracker: Coming and Going