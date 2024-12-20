The Extra Point: Examining How Alabama Has Fared Against Michigan in the Past
Alabama is set to face off against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa on Dec. 31 at 11 a.m.. This is a get-back game for Alabama after losing the thriller in overtime against the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl a season ago. Alabama has faced off against Michigan six time previously, heading into this bowl game. The series is split at an even three games a piece.
How has each game fared?
Alabama first matched up with the Wolverines in 1988. The two teams played in the Hall of Fame Bowl, which, ironically, is now the ReliaQuest Bowl. Alabama runningback, Bobby Humphrey, ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give Alabama a 24-21 lead. Michigan answered with a 20 yard, game winning, touchdown of its own to seal the game. The final score was 28-24.
In the second matchup, in 1997, the teams met each other in Tampa once again. The Outback Bowl, which is also now the ReliaQuest Bowl, was also a close game. Michigan held a 6-3 lead at half and throughout the third quarter, but Alabama’s Dwayne Rudd said no more, as he picked off a ball in the red zone and took it 88 yards to the house. With a 10-6 lead, Shaun Alexander broke off for a 46 yard touchdown to extend the lead to 17-6. Michigan scored late and got the two-point conversion, but it was all for naught as Alabama took this game 17-14.
The 2000 Orange Bowl was the third matchup between the two teams, and this game was the tightest of them all. In Tom Brady’s final collegiate game ever he lead Michigan to an overtime victory decided by an extra point. Alabama took two separate 14 point leads over Michigan, but both were quickly erased. The game went to overtime where Michigan scored on its opening possession, making the score 35-28. Alabama answered with a touchdown by Antonio Carter, but a missed extra point gave the Wolverines the 35-34 win.
The next matchup was the season opener in 2012. Alabama was coming off of a national championship win from the season before. The Crimson Tide took a an early 31-0 lead over Michigan and there was no doubt throughout the rest of the game. AJ McCarron threw for nearly 200 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Alabama took the game 41-14. The game was played in Dallas.
In yet another game in Florida, Alabama and Michigan met in the 2020 Citrus Bowl. Alabama started off the game with a leadoff touchdown on the Tide's first offensive play, with an 85 yard touchdown from Mac Jones to Jerry Jeudy. The first half would continue to be back and forth with Michigan holding a two0point lead at halftime. Alabama would shut out Michigan the rest of the game and scoring three touchdowns in the second half. Alabama won the contest 35-16.
In the most recent installment of the Alabama-Michigan series, a national championship appearance was on the line. In last season’s Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal, both teams played tremendous defense. The first half was decided by three points in Michigan’s favor. The fourth quarter saw Alabama take a seven point. Michigan erased that deficit with a touchdown of its own with a touchdown reception by Roman Wilson. Alabama failed to score on its last drive, but a deep punt by James Burnip set Michigan back near its goal line with not much time to play. The punt itself was muffed by the returner and if the ball rolled a mere yard further, it could have been a safety resulting in an Alabama victory, but Michigan escaped the half and took it into overtime. Michigan scored on their opening drive with a Blake Corum touchdown run. Alabama had to score to send it to another overtime. Alabama was down to fourth-and-goal from the three yard line. Jalen Milroe was stuffed at the 2 yard line on a quarterback draw, resulting in a Michigan victory by a score of 27-20.
This years game is the seventh game in the series and though no championship is on the line, a chance to beat a blue blood program is something neither of these programs would turn down.