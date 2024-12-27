The Extra Point: Former Alabama Players Involved in Recent NFL Transactions
Some former Alabama football players were involved in this week’s NFL transactions. Rashaan Evans has been re-signed to the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad, following his release from the practice squad on December 21. Levi Wallace has been released by the Denver Broncos after a rough first season with the team.
Evans is no stranger to Atlanta. In 2022 he led the team in total tackles with 159. Evans signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, where he only played in nine games. He re-signed with the Falcons earlier in the season, but has only appeared in two games.
In his time at Alabama, Evans won two national championships (2015 and 2017), and was named to the All-SEC team in 2017 along with being honored as a First Team All-American that season, as well. Evans was drafted to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with Tennessee.
Wallace’s story is unlike many others. Starting off his career at Alabama as a walk-on and making his way to the starting lineup with a scholarship. He went undrafted in 2018 where he signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. He would have a solid four seasons with the Bills before heading to Pittsburgh for two seasons. Wallace signed with the Broncos in April.
Wallace’s season with the Broncos has not been easy going however. He was benched on Sunday and released earlier this week. The Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, spoke to the media following his release.
“It’s never an easy decision. Hopefully we’ll see how it goes, and we’re able to get him back. Basically, you’re trying to protect your roster at certain positions."
The Broncos could still sign Wallace to the practice squad should he go unclaimed. Denver currently has a spot open on its practice squad, following the activation of Blake Watson to the active roster.