The Extra Point: Preseason AP Poll Analysis
The preseason AP top 25 poll was officially unveiled Monday, marking one of the final stops on the long road that is the college football offseason. Alabama checked in at No. 5 in the preseason rankings, placing it in a good spot, but not as high as in years past, including last season (No. 4).
Perhaps there was some drop-off to be expected after the departure of Nick Saban. For all the hype Kalen DeBoer has generated in advance of his first season with the Crimson Tide, he is still yet to coach a game on the sidelines in Tuscaloosa. The ribbon on that will officially be cut Aug. 31 in Alabama's season opener against Western Kentucky.
Elsewhere in the poll, three other SEC teams are in the top 10 of the rankings. Missouri sits just outside that group at No. 11. Georgia tops the poll, while new SEC addition Texas came in one spot ahead of Alabama at No. 4. The rankings look similar to those in the preseason Coaches Poll. No mid-major teams feature in either set of rankings, which is an important factor because one of those teams will get a bid in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Boise State received the most votes of a mid-major in the AP Poll, while Memphis has that honor in the Coaches Poll.
Given that these are preseason rankings, it is virtually assured that the poll will look vastly different when all is said and done in January. As it pertains to Alabama, both the football and men's basketball programs will feature in their respective sport's preseason AP top five.