The Extra Point: Seahawks Sign Josh Jobe from Practice Squad
There’s another former Alabama player on a 53-man roster in the National Football League.
Cornerback Josh Jobe, who played at Alabama from 2018-21 and was part of the 2020 national championship team, was signed to the Seattle Seahawks’ active roster Monday. Jobe has played in the past three games for Seattle but was officially signed to fill the roster spot made vacant by the release of linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Jobe was a member of three SEC title-winning teams during his college career.
Jobe is a three-year NFL veteran, making the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles’ regular season roster in 2022 despite being undrafted that spring. This past August, the Eagles waived him after he did not make the team. The Seahawks scooped him up two short days later as a practice-squad addition. He made his season debut for his new team in week seven against Atlanta.
Since that time, he has continued to stake his claim as a contributor in Seattle’s defensive backfield over the team’s latest trio of contests. NFL rules dictate that a player can only be elevated from the practice squad a maximum of three times per season. Any further desired promotions to the 53-man require a player to be officially signed to the active roster. Jobe fits the bill in this category. Had the Seahawks opted not to sign him, as they did Monday, he would have been exposed to waivers. On Oct. 27, he intercepted star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen for his first career pick.