The Gators Got Another Rebound and Spring Practice Police on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we break down and react to Alabama's loss to Florida and discuss what we saw at Crimson Tide spring practice on Wednesday.
The program opens with initial reactions to Alabama's abysmal performance against the Florida Gators. Is it time to hit the panic button for the Crimson Tide? We take our voicemail reactions and let them lead the conversation as our listeners discuss different aspects of the loss.
Is Grant Nelson healthy? What's changed in Nelson's game over the last few weeks and how can he return to the form he found in last year's NCAA Tournament? Mark Sears scored 30 points last night but he's not had consistent help throughout the season, has the hierarchy been convoluted all season long?
The show transitions into spring football observations as we were blessed to attend Crimson Tide football practice on Wednesday. Does Alabama already have its quarterback position already sorted out?
