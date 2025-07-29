The Last Day of Summer on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods fired up as we soak up the last 24 hours of summer. Alabama football gets started on Wednesday so we ask Woods one final time if he wants to get on board the Ty Simpson train. We discuss Ryan Williams, Deion Sanders, Kerryon Johnson and Tank Jones as well.
The program opens up by hyping up Simpson as his father released one more video of the Crimson Tide quarterback ahead of the start of fall camp. We transition to Ryan Williams as he commented on his freshman season and indicated there were things hindering him that he's gotten over for the upcoming season.
The show then dives into Deion Sanders as the Colorado coach held a press conference to detail why he'd been missing in action over the last few months. Sanders was dealing with a health issue and indicates that he's ready for the upcoming season.
Lastly we highlight Kerryon Johnson as he stirred up the Auburn fanbase and then finished with Tank Jones as the edge rusher looks like he's close to announcing his college commitment.
