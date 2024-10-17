Three Alabama Players To Watch Against Tennessee on The Joe Gaither Show
The double-episode continues with part two on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we flip to the football side and talk "Third Saturday in October".
The show opens by comparing both Alabama and Tennessee as the two programs are in very similar positions six games into the season. Both programs have good wins under their belts, but each also have a bad loss combined with a struggle-win. Is Saturday's contest a must-win given what each program has remaining on its schedule?
The conversation then dives into areas where the Volunteers are strong as running back Dylan Sampson leads the entire conference in rushing yards and touchdown. Can the Crimson Tide defend the run on Saturday? How will Alabama's offensive line hold up against Tennessee's vaunted pass-rush?
Tennessee isn't invincible, we flip the conversation to the way we think Alabama will attack the volunteers as some of the Big Orange weaknesses play right into the Crimson Tide's hands.
The show concludes by selecting our weekly three players to watch as we try to get back on track choosing three players that have to have big ames for the Crimson Tide to leave Knoxville with the win.
