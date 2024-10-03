Three Crimson Tide Players To Watch Against the Commodores
Let's dive into Alabama's matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday on the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral". We'll talk about the Crimson Tide's keys to the game, pick three Alabama players to watch and then wrap it up with our prediction.
The program opens with three keys to the game as Alabama heads on the road for its first SEC contest of the year. Is this a normal SEC road game? Our three keys center around the inferior opponent, the unusual offensive style Vanderbilt runs and where this game falls on the calendar.
The show then moves into it's three players to watch this weekend for Alabama. We picked Jam Miller, Malachi Moore and Kadyn Proctor last week ahead of the Georgia game and only really Proctor stood out along the offensive line. This week we pick two defensive players that have big responsibilities this week facing Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and an offensive player who's role appears to be increasing.
We conclude with final thoughts and predictions as the Crimson Tide heads to Nashville this weekend. Can the Commodores contain Jalen Milroe? How dangerous is Vanderbilt with its new quarterback and offensive coordinator? Should Alabama be on upset alert?
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.