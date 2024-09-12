Three Crimson Tide Players To Watch This Weekend on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's dive into this Week 3 game week on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as the Crimson Tide is headed to Madison to play the Wisconsin Badgers this week. We identify the connections between the two programs, talk about Tyler Van Dyke and how they'll challenge the Alabama defense, discuss the Alabama offensive challenges from last week and pick three players to watch in Camp Randall Stadium.
The show opens by identifying connections between the two programs as the Crimson Tide has played both head coach Luke Fickell and Wisconsin quarterback Van Dyke at other places. Does Fickell's last game against the Crimson Tide indicate how this weekend will go? We compare Van Dyke to an ACC quarterback and describe how we think he'll get after the Alabama defense on Saturday.
The program then transitions to talk about the Alabama offense as this past Saturday's performance was uninspiring. How will Saturday on the road be better? What will be the plan up front for the Crimson Tide? Wisconsin has held its first two opponents to minimal rushing attempts, but Alabama is much more talented, can the Tide run the ball effectively in Camp Randall?
The show concludes by selecting three Alabama players to watch this week. We review the three players we selected last week and grade our picks before getting into this week's choices.
