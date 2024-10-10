Three Players to Watch Against South Carolina on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up the Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" by continuing discussion on this weekend's matchup between Alabama and South Carolina. We'll talk t-shirts, key's to victory and pick our three players to watch this weekend in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The program opens with more discussion on head coach Kalen DeBoer's attire as he addressed some of the negativity on "Hey Coach" last night. What should DeBoer wear this week? Will he change it up to satisfy the masses or will he keep coaching in a t-shirt?
We move into the actual meat of the week by talking about South Carolina next. The Gamecocks certainly have the ability to come into Tuscaloosa and pull off an upset, so we talk about Alabama's keys to the game on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Will the Gamecock defensive front be enough to keep South Carolina hanging around until the end?
The show concludes with our Thursday tradition of picking three Alabama players to watch in this week's game. Last week's picks didn't turn out well as it was a disappointing week for everyone in an Alabama uniform, so will this week turn out any better? We choose two offensive players and a team captain as our three players to watch against the Gamecocks.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube,Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.