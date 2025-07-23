Tim Keenan at SEC Media Days and Alabama's New QB Commit on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's jump into the Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods by playing our interview with Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan from SEC Media Days, talking about the defensive line room, discussing the Crimson Tide's new quarterback commit, and addressing SEC disrespect from the Big 10 and ACC Media Days.
The program opens as we have each day this week by playing our final player interview from Atlanta's SEC Media Days. Tim Keenan joined the program and talked about the difference playing in Kane Wommack's defense, his expectations for his final season in Tuscaloosa and what it's like playing in Bryant-Denny Stadium.
We use Kennan's interview to discuss Alabama's defensive line room. Who will be the breakout star in the group? Does the room have enough depth and can the group set the tone for a dominant defense?
After talking defense the program dives into Tayden Kaawa's commitment to the Crimson Tide. Why is Alabama taking a second quarterback in the Class of 2026? What do we see in Kaawa's game?
Lastly, the program dives into comments made by Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and SMU coach Rhett Lashlee at each of their respective media day press conferences.
