Tim Keenan Shows Off New Hairstyle: Roll Call, September 25, 2024
Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan met with the media on Tuesday after the Crimson Tide's practice to discuss the off week last and the upcoming matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Keenan detailed how he spent his weekend away from the Crimson Tide facility while sporting new blonde locks after a weekend appointment.
"Yeah, I went back home, went to go see little brother play, spent some time with my fraternity brothers. I got this nice new hairdo, make sure ya'll get a good picture, get a good angle. It's been real smooth. I got to spend some time with my folks, seen my niece and my nephew, they came down from Huntsville. So it was just good family off time in Birmingham," Keenan said.
The former Ramsay Ram will be important for Alabama's defensive efforts on Saturday as the Crimson Tide opens SEC play with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla.
- Women's tennis: ITA All-American Championships Qualifiers, Cary, N.C.
- Volleyball: at No. 20 Tennessee, 6 p.m. CT, Knoxville, Tenn.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis: All-American Championships R32 | Jaden Weekes (UK) def. Andrii Zimnokh (UA) 7-6(5), 3-0, ret.
Did You Notice?
- The New York Jets released Jaylen Key from the practice the squad Tuesday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 25, 1920: Mulley Lenoir scored five touchdowns, including one described as scintillating from 50 yards out, as Alabama opened its season with a 59-0 win over Southern Military Academy. Mulley's five touchdowns in one game and 30 points were school records.
September 25, 1954: Former Crimson Tide All-American and assistant coach Sylvester Croom was born in Tuscaloosa.
September 25, 1978: A smiling Joe Namath appeared on the cover of People Magazine, with the caption, “Scouting Report: new TV show; no girlfriend; off booze; pain in knees but not in pocketbook”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Sylvester [Croom] was the first black head football coach in the history of the SEC. Before his hiring, my goal was to create a national conference. We were a bit regional. As long as we had shown we couldn't provide opportunity for everyone, we wouldn't be the kind of national league that I wanted us to be. With the hiring of Sylvester, it was a huge story, especially out of the state of Mississippi. That allowed us to become that national conference that we wanted to become.”- Former SEC commissioner Mike Slive