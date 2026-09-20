NFL Week 2 Good, Bad and Ugly: Bryce Young Is Finally Playing Like a No. 1 Pick

Week 1 is always a circus. Week 2 starts to tell us what’s actually true.

In the early-afternoon slate, the Bengals showed they might have a defense. After beating the Buccaneers primarily due to creating four turnovers, Cincinnati’s much-maligned unit backed that effort up by allowing just six points to the Texans in a road win to make the Bengals 2–0.

Unfortunately, some other truths weren’t quite as positive. The Packers were blown out in Minnesota last weekend despite Carson Wentz playing most of the game for the Vikings, and then came to New York and scored 20 points in a costly overtime win. Receiver Jayden Reed was back-boarded off the field, and on the next play, right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele left with an air cast on his right leg.

However, nothing that happened in the early games could prove more important than Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaving with a noncontact injury in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 9–3 loss to Minnesota. Williams was in considerable pain before being helped to the blue medical tent, followed quickly by being carted to the locker room. It’s unclear what the severity of the injury is at this time.

But we start in Atlanta, where Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is finally playing at the level of a No. 1 pick, while the Falcons look like a team that could earn one come April.

GOOD: Bryce Young is playing lights out

This offseason, the Panthers picked up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option, showing belief in a player many had already given up on. Through two weeks, their faith has been rewarded.

Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns on 9.8 yards per attempt in a Week 1 loss to the Bears, leading Carolina to 37 points. This Sunday, against a feeble Falcons team on the road, Young once again put up stellar numbers with 287 yards and another three scores on 8.0 YPA.

Before the start of this season, the most yardage Young had ever thrown for in two consecutive games was 617. He has eclipsed that number, while accounting for six touchdowns against one interception. In Week 1, Young ranked sixth in EPA per play (0.30), immediately behind Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson.

In the weak NFC South, Young’s apparent development could be what helps the Panthers contend to defend their crown against the upstart Saints, among others.

BAD: Packers are dealing with major problems

In some ways, the Packers have to be happy boarding their flight back to Green Bay. They trailed by 10 points in the fourth quarter and faced a potential 0–2 start and their sixth consecutive defeat dating to last season. Instead, they won 20–17 in overtime.

Still, anybody giving an honest assessment of Green Bay has to be concerned.

On Sunday, the offense was pathetic much of the day, as quarterback Jordan Love threw for 145 yards on 16-of-29 passing and 5.0 yards per attempt. The running game was also anemic without the suspended Josh Jacobs, gaining 63 yards on 3.5 YPC.

After blowing a 21–3 lead in the 2025 wild-card round to the Bears last year, many thought coach Matt LaFleur would get fired . Instead, Green Bay extended LaFleur, showing confidence in a coach who has won 77 games with the franchise, third only to Hall of Famers Curly Lambeau and Vince Lombardi. After a late collapse in the opener against Minnesota, a loss to the Jets would have created a fervor in Wisconsin. Instead, a comeback win buys time to fix things, especially with the woebegone Falcons coming to Lambeau on Thursday night.

Without Reed and Jacobs, Green Bay desperately needs the best version of Love and stellar performances from tight end Tucker Kraft and wideout Christian Watson. None of that happened against the Jets, with Watson and Kraft combining for six catches and 56 yards.

Now, a quick turnaround. Perhaps less time to think will benefit a Packers team that staggered but steadied just in time in soggy New Jersey.

UGLY: Steelers’ offense is offensive

Pittsburgh might be 1–1, but it has to feel like a significant problem is developing.

Last year, the Steelers won the AFC North with a 10–7 record, despite ranking 25th in offense, second-worst among playoff teams. In Week 1, Pittsburgh was largely inept, totaling 264 yards on 4.1 yards per play and finishing 25th and 29th for the opening weekend. Still, it won 20–13 over the Falcons on a pick-six from T.J. Watt.

In New England on Sunday, Pittsburgh’s offense scored three points and allowed seven on a scoop-and-score by Elijah Ponder in the third quarter. In the first half, the Steelers amassed 126 yards on a paltry 3.4 yards per play. Things didn’t get better in the final 30 minutes as Pittsburgh was shut out.

As for Aaron Rodgers, he had little time and even less success, throwing for 187 yards and an interception (4.8 YPA) while being sacked four times. It’s fair to wonder whether Rodgers, at 42 years old, has anything left. Last year, he played 16 games and threw for 3,322 yards, easily his lowest total of any year in which he played at least 15 games.

Next up? The Bengals, who are 2–0 after stifling the Texans and looking to take a two-game lead over Pittsburgh before September is through.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 252 yard and a touchdown in New Orleans's 24-17 win over Baltimore on Sunday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

GOOD: Saints are showing major improvement

We may not have many of these columns where the NFC South is in multiple “good” segments, but the Saints worked their way in with a stirring performance in Baltimore.

New Orleans almost authored a road upset in Week 1, losing by a point in overtime against the Lions. This week, there wasn’t an almost. The Saints evened their record at 1–1 with a 24–17 victory over the Ravens, led by a defense that allowed only three points on four drives, including Baltimore’s final three marches, resulting in two three-and-outs and an interception.

Tyler Shough certainly did his part, something that doesn’t surprise anybody in that building . After scoring nine points on three field goals over the first three quarters, Shough led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, going 12-of-14 for 119 yards with two total scores. Shough did all of that without the benefit of a rushing attack, which produced 65 yards on 2.4 yards per carry.

For New Orleans, the win on Sunday was its fifth in seven games, dating back to the end of last season. For Shough and second-year coach Kellen Moore, the signs of improvement are clear as the Saints aim to contend for the first time in years after not reaching the playoffs since the 2020 season.

UGLY: Philadelphia is winning, but there are warning signs

The Eagles are 2–0. Should the Giants lose to the Rams on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, they’ll be alone in first place in the NFC East. And yet talk radio in Philadelphia will undoubtedly be red-hot on Monday morning.

And rightfully so.

Through two weeks, the Eagles have had a soft schedule, with the Commanders at home before drawing the listless Titans in Nashville. Philadelphia needed all 60 minutes to beat both while winning by a combined six points. In those games, the Eagles’ vaunted front four has combined for five quarterback hits and three sacks. It’s nowhere near enough for coordinator Vic Fangio’s group, which let Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward throw for 9.2 yards per attempt this weekend.

Looking forward, the Eagles have the Bears, Rams and Jaguars over the next three weeks before hosting the Panthers and Cowboys. If the pass rush doesn’t improve, it could put ample pressure on an offense that has averaged 3.7 yards per carry. The good news? Jalen Hurts hasn’t been impacted by the loss of A.J. Brown, throwing for five touchdowns in the victories, albeit with a pair of interceptions on Sunday.

It’s early, and the Eagles won games they should win. But it’s been an adventure.