NFL MVP Odds: Josh Allen Vaults to Clear Favorite, Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy Rise, Plus Caleb Williams Injury Impact

A ton of movement happened in the NFL MVP odds on Sunday in Week 2, and two quarterbacks with MVP hopes – Jaxson Dart and reigning MVP Matthew Stafford – still have to play on Monday night.

Despite that, one thing has become pretty obvious when it comes to this market:

Josh Allen is the clear MVP favorite.

Allen led the Buffalo Bills to another impressive win in Week 2, blowing out the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Allen has five passing scores and four rushing scores this season, leading the Bills to 77 points in two games.

After entering the 2026 season as the favorite to win MVP, Allen is now +275 in that market, well ahead of Lamar Jackson (+750) and Joe Burrow (+750) who are tied for the No. 2 spot.

Buffalo is in the driver’s seat to win the AFC early in the season, and Allen’s dual-threat ability has made him the toughest player to game plan against in the NFL.

However, he’s not the only player that moved in the odds to win MVP .

Burrow and Brock Purdy both jumped after leading their respective teams to 2-0 starts while Caleb Williams’ MVP case ended as soon as it started when he went down with an injury in Week 2.

Here’s a look at how things stand in the MVP odds with Week 3 on the horizon.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +275

Lamar Jackson: +750

Joe Burrow: +750

Brock Purdy: +850

Patrick Mahomes: +1200

Trevor Lawrence: +1300

Dak Prescott: +1400

Drake Maye: +2000

Matthew Stafford: +2200

Jalen Hurts: +2200

Jordan Love: +2800

Jaxson Dart: +3500

Jared Goff: +4000

Bo Nix: +4000

Tyler Shough: +4000

Justin Herbert: +5000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +6000

Bryce Young: +7000

CJ Stroud: +7500

Derrick Henry: +8000

Geno Smith: +9000

No other player is shorter than +10000 to win NFL MVP.

Josh Allen Skyrockets to +275 to Win NFL MVP

It’s early in the 2026 season, but Allen’s MVP case is pretty rock solid to this point.

The Bills are 2-0 with wins over playoff contenders in Houston and Detroit, and Allen has combined for nine scores. He’s thrown for 582 yards and ran for 92 yards, making him a brutal dual-threat for defenses to deal with.

We’ve seen Allen make early MVP cases before, but this start to the season is one of the best of his career. If Buffalo ends up winning the AFC East, it’s going to be hard to keep Allen out of the top four in the odds to win this award.

Joe Burrow Rising After Cincinnati’s 2-0 Start

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow hasn’t thrown for a ton of yards (461) this season, but he tossed a pair of scores against the Texans on Sunday to lead Cincy to a 2-0 start.

Burrow isn’t going to put up the rushing numbers that Allen does, but he’s one of the best pure passers in the NFL. The Bengals were 5-3 when Burrow started last season, and it’s clear they could be one of the best teams in the NFL if he’s healthy for all 17 regular-season games in 2026.

Cincy currently is the only undefeated team in the AFC North, and the Bengals have a relatively easy schedule since they finished in third in the division last season. Burrow may need to throw for a few more scores (three in two games) to truly catch Allen in this market.

Brock Purdy Jumps Into Top 3 in NFL MVP Odds

The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy had an easy matchup in Week 2, and they made quick work of the Miami Dolphins behind a 20-for-22 passing day from the star quarterback.

Purdy finished with 287 yards and two scores, putting him at five passing scores and one rushing score in two games with wins over the Los Angeles Rams and Miami.

San Fran is in a great spot in a tough NFC West ,and Purdy jumped from +1300 to +850 to win MVP in 2026. He’ll have another favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals where he can build on these impressive passing numbers.

Caleb Williams Injury Causes Major Shakeup at the Top of the MVP Odds

Williams suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, immediately leading to oddsmakers pulling him from the MVP market.

The former No. 1 overall pick had gotten as high as +700 to win MVP (third in the odds) ahead of Week 2 after orchestrating a 59-point game in Week 1.

After that game, Williams became a trendy pick to win the NFL's MVP award, jumping up into the top five in the odds. Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers ahead of Week 2, and they all mentioned that Williams received the most bets to win MVP after Week 1.

Unless he makes a very quick comeback, Williams’ MVP case is likely dead in the 2026 season.

Honorable Mention(s): I know that the Dallas Cowboys lost in Week 1, but Dak Prescott (+1400) was lights out in Week 2, throwing four scores and completing 83.9 percent of his passes in a win over Washington. Dallas is still very much alive in the NFC East, and Dak led this team to a top-five offense in EPA/Play in 2025. Bryce Young (+7000) has gotten off to an unreal start in 2026, even though Carolina is 1-1. The former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for six scores and just one pick, adding another score on the ground in two games. The Panthers may be the favorite in the NFC South after Tampa Bay’s struggles to open 2026. Jared Goff (+4000) lost to Buffalo in Week 2, but he’s thrown for 533 yards and six scores in two weeks. With Williams injured, the NFC North is there for the taking for Detroit this season. Tyler Shough (+4000) and the New Orleans Saints don’t quit. The second-year signal caller has led two impressive comebacks, throwing for 662 yards and four scores (two picks) in the process.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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