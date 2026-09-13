What We Learned from Alabama's 45-17 Win at Kentucky: Tide Takeaways

LEXINGTON, Ky.–– It took 42 minutes of game time before No. 12 Alabama took a lead on the road against Kentucky on Saturday, yet the Crimson Tide walked out of Kroger Field with a four-touchdown victory over the Wildcats as "Rammer Jammer" rang out in front of thousands of crimson-clad fans.

Alabama (2-0, 1-1 SEC) shut out Kentucky (1-1, 0-1 SEC) in the second half on the way to a 45-17 victory. Kalen DeBoer is now undefeated in SEC openers at Alabama.

Keelon Russell overcame a rough start, and the offense settled in with a combination of the ground and passing game. Alabama's defense continued its dominance with just two rushing yards allowed in the second half and 10 defensive points allowed. (Seven of Kentucky's points came on a pick-six.)

The Crimson Tide has been far from perfect in its first two games, but it is perfect in that the stat that matters most: the win column. There are plenty of things to clean up as Alabama returns home to face Florida State in a revenge game at Bryant-Denny this week, but here are five of my biggest takeaways from the win in Week 2 for the latest edition of "Tide Takeaways."

Tip of the cap to Daniel Hill

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Daniel Hill (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama's run game took the brunt of the criticism this offseason, and everyone wanted to know which new player would revive the Tide's rushing attack. It turns out it might not be a new player. In the win over the Wildcats, junior running back Daniel Hill put together Alabama's first 100-yard rushing performance in SEC play since Jam Miller against Vanderbilt on Oct. 4, 2025.

Hill had 18 carries for 104 yards for an average of 5.8 yards a carry, plus a touchdown.

"It feels good to be able to run the ball, and that's something that we've got to keep doing all year," Hill said after the game.

Alabama had a fairly successful rushing attack against ECU in Week 1, and the competition took a major step up entering SEC play against the Wildcats. Concerns were not assuaged during the first half of Saturday's game. This number does factor in Russell's sack yardage, but Alabama had five rushing yards at halftime.

Hill had 68 of his 104 yards as Alabama was able to grind down the Kentucky defense and start to put the game away as part of a 32-0 shutout in the second half. When Alabama has an effective ground game, it also opens things up for what Russell can do on offense.

"He made our run game open up," Russell said of Hill. "Just able to clear the box out for the pass game as well. He's a starving back, so every yard that he gets, it makes the offense really confident."

Alabama defense keeps getting off the field on third down

Alabama Defensive Lineman Isaia Faga (88) in action against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, Sep 12, 2026. | UA Athletics

Opposing offense be warned. You might want to avoid third down if at all possible.

Through eight quarters of football this season, Alabama's defense has allowed one third-down conversion. East Carolina went 0 of 9, and Kentucky was 1-for-14 on Saturday. Crimson Tide starting defensive lineman Devan Thompkins, who had two sacks and a forced fumble in the win, didn't even realize how efficient his unit has been to start the year.

"That's been an emphasis since I first got here was getting off the field on third down," Thompkins said. "We can't let those opportunities slip away. Also, we get a chance to pin our ears back, and that's what we're going to do as a D-line, shoot, whoever's in the blitz. Getting guys off the field on third down, that's huge for us."

Both of Thompkins' sacks came on third downs. Alabama had four total sacks against Kentucky, and three of the four were in third-and-long situations

The level of competition Alabama will face will continue to increase, but allowing so few conversions on third down is impressive regardless of the opponent. It also displays the mentality that Kane Wommack's defense has.

"You can tell that we’ve been working on it, and guys understand the scheme," DeBoer said. "It isn’t like we weren’t working on it two years ago and last year. But I think we’ve only given up one third down now in two games. It was one third down in two games. And so, that’s a credit to the guys going out there, playing hard, playing fast. Calls have gotta be good, too, gotta be helpful. But just there’s a good belief and confidence in our guys going out there and getting the job done if you just do your one-eleventh."

Keelon Russell takes accountability for mistakes

He may be just two starts into his young career, but Russell has made it clear: he does not want to be viewed as a young quarterback.

"The world's gonna be like, 'Oh he's a young quarterback,' but like I said last week, I don't describe myself as a young quarterback Russell said. "I describe myself as a veteran quarterback. Anyone with the QB1 position, QB1 part of the offense should be the veteran of the team."

While that's an admirable mindset for the sophomore quarterback, he's not a veteran. And that was on full display in the first half when Russell turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a fumble.) Russell threw a tipped interception that was returned for a touchdown on Alabama's first offensive drive of the game. At the end of the half, he made a poor decision and bad throw which led to Kentucky adding three points as time expired.

"Just can't make sloppy mistakes," Russell said. "Quarterback is already a hard position to play, but you can also make it an easy position by doing the right things."

Russell has the demeanor of a veteran. DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb have spoken of his ability to remain calm in chaotic situations. Russell also profusely credited and thanked his teammates after the game for not giving up on him and helping him out as the Tide climbed out of an early deficit.

Alabama can overcome multiple turnovers against a team like Kentucky, or the slow start to the second half that it had last week against ECU. However, against teams like Georgia or LSU, there will be a much smaller margin of error for Russell to work with.

"He believes in himself. That’s evident," DeBoer said of Russell. "Sometimes he’ll go and try and make a play, and we’ve just to try to help him understand the situation and how to keep us on the field. I don’t want to take his aggressiveness away from him because there’s some plays he made out there too. It’s a fine line. He’s gonna go help us win games. He did that, I thought. Played winning football in the second half. First half, you’ve just gotta make sure you find a passing lane on screens so that the ball can’t get tipped and some of those things at the end of the first half. Don’t give up the needless points. With the interception, don’t force things. He’s a fighter. He believes in himself.

Kalen DeBoer reverses halftime trend

Alabama was 0-7 when trailing at halftime under DeBoer. That's a pretty ugly stat. He's now 1-7. Kentucky held a 17-13 halftime lead before the Crimson Tide scored 32 unanswered points in the second half.

Granted, it wasn't a huge deficit, and Alabama was the favorite in this matchup, but the team has been in this exact situation before under DeBoer and could not rally for a win. For example, Alabama trailed 23-14 at halftime at Vanderbilt in 2024, and instead of letting momentum swing back in the Tide's favor after the break, the mistakes kept compounding.

This Alabama squad didn't give up, flushed the mistakes and put together two really solid quarters of football against an SEC opponent on the road. That type of second-half performance early in the season will be something DeBoer can point back to as the Crimson Tide goes through the grind of a nine-game conference schedule.

Look for the Lotzeir Brooks connection moving forward

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks (3) is forced out of bounds by Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a quiet season opener, sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks had five catches for 54 yards with 29 of those yards coming after the catch. He also caught a two-point conversion at the end of the third quarter that helped push the Alabama lead to 31-17.

"We've just got to get the ball to him," Russell said of Brooks. "Put the ball in 3's hands, he's going to be unstoppable. The guy makes people miss without even trying to juke them, and he's fast. He has a burst of God's speed. He's a phenomenal player, can catch anything in his presence. Just love the dude. He's a workaholic. He's gonna go out there and showcase everything."

The quarterback and wide receiver were part of the same signing class for the Crimson Tide, and Russell said Brooks was one of the first players to come up to him on the sidelines to pick him up after the early mistakes and turnovers.

Brooks seemed to be a favorite target of Russell's today, and I think that his role will continue to build as the season goes along. Last season during his freshman campaign, Brooks had 32 catches for 441 yards, and his two touchdowns didn't come until the 14th game of the season in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

As opposing defenses start giving more attention to Ryan Coleman-Williams, it will create more opportunities for Brooks, who has a strong connection with Russell.

Honorable mention: Conor Talty has made 10 field goals in a row dating back to last season.

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