Trey Mullinax Places 29th at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Roll Call, May 5, 2025
On a day dominated by Scottie Scheffler's historic performance, former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax had a solid showing at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson. After making his seventh cut of the 2025 season on Friday, the Crimson Tide alum placed 29th at TPC Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
Mullinax hit the ground running, shooting a 65 on Thursday to put him six-under. He shot 69s on Friday and Saturday, before shooting a 68 on Sunday to finish tied for 29th at 13-under. It's his fourth-best ending placement of the season as Mullinax is still searching for his first top-10 finish since he placed eighth at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational, over two years ago.
Fellow Crimson Tide product Davis Riley was three strokes behind, finishing tied for 45th.
Monday's Crimson Tide Schedule:
No events scheduled.
Sunday's Crimson Tide Results:
Baseball: No. 15 Vanderbilt 9, No. 18 Alabama 7
Did You Notice?
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams held a camp for kids in Hoover, Alabama on Sunday. Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Mbakwe and defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. joined him as well.
- Former Alabama baseball standout Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in the Rochester Red Wings' (Washington Nationals' Triple-A affiliate) 7-6 win over the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs. The Tuscaloosa native and 2023 fourth-round draft pick has been playing well as of late, homering earlier in the series.
- Pinckney wasn't the only alum with a big day as Ian Petrutz went 2 of 3 with a walk and a HBP for the Peoria Chiefs (St. Louis Cardinals' High-A affiliate). Petrutz started all 57 games for the Crimson Tide at left field last season. After impressing down the stretch last season at Low-A, he earned a spring training invite and notched a hit before being sent to Peoria. Petrutz is batting .326 through 12 games this year.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
117 days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
May 5, 1954: Cecil Ingram won the Hugo Friedman Prize, given annually to the best athlete at Alabama. The Tuscaloosa native, known to his friends on campus as "Hootie." starred in both football and baseball. Bill Oliver, a teammate of Ingram's, received two awards, the "Jimmie Moore Memorial Award" and the "Dr. Joseph Hirsch Memorial Trophy." — Bryant Museum
May 5, 1995: Ross Pierschbacher was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Alabama is a typical Wade [Wallace] machine, powerful, big, tough, fast, aggressive, well-schooled in fundamentals, and the best blocking team I’ve ever seen. … When they came on the field, you could hear the fans yell, ‘Hold your horses, here comes the elephants.
- Referee Everette Struper, who officiated the 1930 Alabama-Ole Miss game and wrote a weekly article for the Atlanta Journal. He coined the nickname, Red Elephants.