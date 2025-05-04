Alabama Baseball Unravels Late, Walked Off at Vanderbilt in Series-Clinching Loss
A number of imprudent things happened for Alabama baseball in a very short time span during the closing stages of its walk-off, 9-7 loss at No. 15 Vanderbilt on Sunday. The Commodores scored seven combined runs in the final two innings to come back from down 7-2 and take the series.
Vanderbilt first baseman Riley Nelson collected the first two RBIs of the contest, which included a solo home run in the first inning off Zane Adams. Adams turned in a quality start with six innings and solely those two runs allowed.
No. 18 Alabama (36-12, 13-11 SEC) experienced an offensive outburst in the middle frames, to the tune of a three-run fourth and a four-run sixth, to take what appeared to be a commanding lead. Garrett Staton obliterated a ball in the fourth for a three-run blast, his seventh home run of the season, to give the visitors the lead.
First baseman Will Hodo added a two-run shot in the sixth, his 13th of the campaign, followed by run-scoring singles from designated hitter Coleman Mizell and right fielder Bryce Fowler.
Adams kept going strong through the bottom of that inning, stranding a Commodore baserunner on third to wrap up his day. He has gotten his sea legs back under him in the last three starts, and buoyed by his outing, the Crimson Tide was in a strong position to win the series.
Right-hander Hagan Banks got two outs in the bottom half of the eighth and then surrendered a pair of home runs: one (solo) to right fielder Braden Holcomb and another (two runs) against catcher Colin Barczi. Banks wasn't given too much leeway in terms of the strike zone, but also only had one out to get.
That sequence put Vanderbilt (34-13, 14-9 SEC) at an extreme momentum advantage on home field, and then another of the aforementioned inoppurtune things happened. For the first time all season, Alabama closer Carson Ozmer blew a save.
After Crimson Tide center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. hit into an inning-ending double play in the visitors' ninth, Ozmer was called on for the second consecutive game and, had he been successful, would have broken the team's single-season save record.
Second baseman Mike Mancini led off the inning by singling on a fly ball that should've been fielded routinely, but instead dropped harmlessly at the feet of Alabama left fielder Kade Snell. Ozmer hit the next batter, and Commodores center fielder RJ Austin bunted the runners over moments later.
A groundout on the next batter meant that in spite of the deep waters he found himself in, Ozmer could still escape. Third baseman Brodie Johnston, however, tied the game with a double. Holcomb, not content with one home run on his ledger for the day, subsequently blasted another to score two and walk Alabama off.
The Commodores hit three home runs in the last two innings of the ball game. With the last, the home team spoiled not only a big game, but a quality start and offensive performance for the Crimson Tide. This game had not-insignificant implications for Alabama's NCAA regional hosting prospects.
For now, though, the Crimson Tide will have to lick its wounds. This isn't a team that has suffered too many especially bad losses. Sunday was one to add to that short list. Alabama will have another opportunity at a marquee win Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT when it faces No. 20 Troy on the road.
