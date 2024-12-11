Two Alabama Football Players Were Snubbed By All-Conference Selections on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we enjoy the holiday season. The show goes all over the college athletics map on Wednesday, starting with AJ Dybantsa's commitment and its implications for Alabama, then goes into Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's award and his legacy, hits the All-SEC selections before finally finishing with transfer portal rumors.
The conversation begins with yesterday's Dybantsay commitment to BYU. Reports indicate the No. 1 overall recruit signed with the Cougars three weeks ago, yet still carried on as if his recruitment was ongoing. How should Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide respond to the disrepsect?
The show then moves into honoring Jalen Milroe as he became the second Crimson Tide player to win the Campbell Trophy. Milroe leaves a complicated legacy in Tuscaloosa as he was one of the more electric players to play at the Capstone, but still has a myriad of detractors within the Alabama fan base.
We move on from Milroe into the SEC coaches All-Conference selections. Alabama had six players chosen on the first three teams, but two very obvious ommissions. What does it mean to be named All-SEC? Why were two Alabama players left off the list when they had such strong seasons?
We finally finish up with transfer portal rumors and a rough draft look at the College Football Playoff bracket.
