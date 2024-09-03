Two Young Alabama Stars Start Their Own Podcast: Roll Call, September 3, 2024
Football standouts Ryan Williams and Jaylen Mbakwe released the first episode of their new podcast titled “The New Wave Podcast" on Monday.
In their first episode, the Alabama natives talked about a variety of topics such as their time on campus with their newly acquired celebrity status, season outlooks and the new college football video game.
The episode was seemingly filmed before fall camp, as some of the talk was about expectations for camp and the season itself. The duo announced that they do plan to keep this podcast going, and that they are interested in bringing in guests, such as other players and coaches, to come on the show. The podcast has been released on YouTube.
This past weekend the two true freshman saw the field a good amount each in their first collegiate game. Williams hauled in two catches for 139 yards along with two touchdowns on those receptions. Mbakwe played 26 snaps with four tackles and a pass deflection.
This is not the first time Alabama has had an athlete host a podcast while still being an active player. In 2021, Bryce Young had his own podcast with analyst Jake Crain.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Women's golf: Boilermaker Classic | 8 a.m. CT | West Lafayette, Ind. | Kampen-Cosler Course. Day 2
Crimson Tide Results:
- Women’s golf: Finished the opening round of the Boilermaker Classic in ninth place. Mattison Frick was in a tie for 21stoverall, after carding a 7-over 151 on the par 72, 6,299-yard Kampen-Cosler course.
Did You Notice?
- Many Alabama football fans were quick to notice three things from Florida State's loss to Boston College. 1) Both losses for the Seminoles this season were to teams who had former Nick Saban assistants as head coaches. 2. Mike Norvell, who along with Kalen DeBoer was a primary target of Greg Byrne during his short coaching search to replace Nick Saban, is 0-2 with the Seminoles for the third time in five years. 3) Florida State's opener next year is at home against the Crimson Tide.
- Alabama soccer junior Gianna Paul was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 3, 1988: Football members of the A-Club returned to Tuscaloosa to be the first invited guests into the Paul W. Bryant Museum. Before viewing the facility, which featured artifacts from throughout the storied history of the Crimson Tide, head coach Bill Curry addressed the group at the Bryant Conference Center.
September 3, 1991: Deion Belue was born in Tuscumbia, Ala.
September 3, 2017: The son of Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, Meiko, was murdered in Columbia, Maryland. He was 25. The case remains unsolved.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Nobody ever wins a football game – somebody loses it.”- Wallace Wade