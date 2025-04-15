Will Ty Simpson Become Blake Barnett or Mac Jones? The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we dive into actual football from Saturday and comments from Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb before pivoting into the basketball team's roster movement from the weekend.
The program opens with Woods responding to Monday's show topics before diving into discussion on all three Alabama quarterbacks. What did our pair see in Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell on Saturday?
One quarterback was tapped as the current leader, but anything can happen over the summer. The program discusses two Alabama quarterbacks that appeared poised to start, but had talented freshman sitting behind them. Will Simpson's 2025 season look more like Blake Barnett's or Mac Jones'?
We utilize the voicemail line to hear thoughts on A-Day and get pushed into Alabama's basketball weekend as the three more players made decisions on their futures. Is losing LaBaron Philon a surprise? Did Jarin Stevenson make the right choice and how do we feel about losing Derrion Reid?
