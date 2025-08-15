Ty Simpson, Recruiting News and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither discuss the leading Crimson Tide storylines from the week.
The show kicks off with a discussion on Ty Simpson being named Alabama's starter for the upcoming August 30 game against Florida State. Simpson is the longest tenured quarterback on the Crimson Tide roster and has waited his turn behind the likes of Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe.
Alabama coaches have seemingly given the redshirt junior their vote of confidence this week with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb saying, "Ty did a really nice job of taking care of the football, number one. I think Ty is an incredible playmaker on the move, and I think from there, guys like that just, you worry about whether they're going to be able to train themselves to take care of the football."
Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack also commented on the team's decision to name Simpson the starter, also outlining his playmaking ability, "Ty just does such a great job of his command of the offense right now. He understands what Ryan [Grubb] and what Nick [Sheridan] are trying to get done out of the quarterback position and what we’re trying to do offensively. He gets us into the right calls. He keeps us out bad calls for the most part and then does a really nice job of taking care of the football, and the dude makes plays."
The show also discusses the Associated Press' All-Time First Team All-American list, which featured Crimson Tide legends John Hannah and Derrick Thomas. DeVonta Smith made the cut on the second team, but no other former Alabama players were listed.
Heisman Trophy winners Derrick Henry and Mark Ingram were beat out on the first team by Barry Sanders and Herschel Walker, and on the second team by Archie Griffin and Tony Dorsett.
The show then moves into a bit of recruiting talk, taking a look at 4-Star 2027 running back Quinterrius "Moonie" Gipson, who put on a show stopping performance in a preseason game this week for the Kell Longhorns of Marietta, Georgia.
Gipson rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries against South Paulding from Douglasville, and also added a touchdown reception as well for good measure. The 5-foot-8, 205 lb. back is dynamic in the open field, but also has the power to fight for tough yardage inside.
While it is still early for the junior prospect, Gipson looks to be an early name to watch in the 2027 class for the Crimson Tide.
