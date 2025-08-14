2027 Alabama RB Target Dominates in Preseason Performance
As high school football prepares to kick off across the nation throughout the final weeks of August, some teams have already begun to get in on the action.
Kell High School from Marietta, Georgia, home of 2027 Alabama running back target Quinterrius "Moonie" Gipson, took on South Paulding of Douglasville on Wednesday night in the final game of the opening day of the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic.
Each season, beginning in 1992, the Corky Kell and Dave Hunter Classic has served as the unofficial kick off for Georgia high school football. The event showcases some of the top programs in the state and gives them an opportunity to play each other, typically on a neutral field, without any effect on regular season records.
Kell won the matchup in convincing fashion, 44-21, but the story of the night was none other than the aforementioned Gipson. The junior running back rushed for 194 yards and two scores on just 16 carries, helping his team to the dominant win. He also showed off his receiving capabilities, hauling in a 17 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.
The 5-foot-8, 220 lb. back showed off his incredible speed and contact balance, working his way to and past the second level and stringing together chunk plays throughout drives.
Though he is a bit undersized, Gipson possesses great physicality and is not afraid to fight for tough yardage through the heart of a defense. As a sophomore in 2024, the compact back compiled an incredible 1,683 rushing yards with 17 touchdowns, but he was also effective out of the backfield, hauling in 16 receptions for 222 yards and four more scores.
Gipson is currently rated as a 4-Star prospect and is ranked as the No. 14 running back in the nation and the No. 21 player in the Peach State, according to Rivals. He has yet to take an official visit, but has made unofficial stops at Alabama and Ole Miss.
He picked up his official offer from the Crimson Tide in January of this year and took to social media to share the news, saying in his post, "Thank you to my teammates, coaches and family for helping me earn an offer from my dream school: The University of Alabama."
As of right now, the Tide holds two commitments in the 2027 class, but has lined up several highly touted visitors for the upcoming fall.
2027 Alabama Football Commits
- ATH Alexander Ward, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 11/26/2024)
- EDGE Jabarrius Garror, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Mobile, Alabama (Committed 07/31/2024)