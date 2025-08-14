Two Alabama Legends Earn Spots on AP's All-Time All-America First Team
To celebrate 100 years as an organization, the Associated Press released an All-Time All-America team representing the last century of college football. Over 2,000 players were narrowed down to 25 to make up the first team.
Alabama has 83 players who have earned first-team all-American honors from the AP, trailing only Notre Dame in the all time standings. In order to make the All-Time team, a player had to have been selected an all-American at least once in their college career, and professional career and results were not taken into account.
Two Alabama legends made the first team: guard John Hannah and linebacker Derrick Thomas. Heisman winner and wide receiver DeVonta Smith made the second team.
Hannah played at Alabama from 1970-1972, becoming a unanimous all-American in 1972. He went on to have a storied career with the New England Patriots, becoming a nine-time Pro Bowler and having his No. 73 retired by the organization.
Thomas played for the Crimson Tide from 1985-1989 and was drafted fourth overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1989 NFL Draft. He won the Butkus award in 1988 with 27 sacks and was also a consensus all-American that season. He holds the Alabama career record for sacks with 52.
Smith is one of just four wide receivers to win the Heisman trophy and the first receiver in Alabama history to earn the award. Over his four seasons with the Crimson Tide from 2017-2020, Smith racked up neraly 4,000 receiving yards and 43 receiving touchdowns. Even though he won the Heisman in 2020, Smith will always be remembered for his game-winning touchdown catch in the 2018 College Football Championship game against Georgia.
See the full team below:
The All-Time AP All-America First Team
Wide receivers — Randy Moss, Marshall, 1997; Larry Fitzgerald, Pittsburgh, 2003.
Tackles — Orlando Pace, Ohio State, 1995-96; Bill Fralic, Pittsburgh, 1982-83-84.
Guards — John Hannah, Alabama, 1972; Jim Parker, Ohio State, 1956.
Center — Chuck Bednarik, Penn, 1947-48.
Tight end — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 2023.
QB — Tim Tebow, Florida, 2007.
Running backs — Barry Sanders, Oklahoma State, 1988; Herschel Walker, Georgia, 1980-81-82.
Kicker — Sebastian Janikowski, Florida State, 1998-99.
All-purpose — Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska, 1972
First team defense
Ends — Hugh Green, Pittsburgh, 1978-79-80; Randy White, Maryland, 1974.
Tackles — Ndamukong Suh, Nebraska, 2009; Bronko Nagurski, Minnesota, 1929.
Linebackers — Dick Butkus, Illinois, 1964; Derrick Thomas, Alabama, 1988; Chris Spielman, Ohio State, 1986-87.
Cornerbacks — Charles Woodson, Michigan, 1996-97; Deion Sanders, Florida State, 1987-88.
Safeties — Ronnie Lott, Southern California, 1980; Ed Reed, Miami, 2000-01.
Punter — Tory Taylor, Iowa, 2023.
Second team offense
Wide receivers — DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 2020; Desmond Howard, Michigan, 1991.
Tackles — Jonathan Ogden, UCLA, 1995; Bryant McKinnie, Miami, 2001.
Guards — Brad Budde, Southern California, 1979; John Smith, Notre Dame, 1927.
Center — Dave Rimington, Nebraska, 1981-82.
Tight end — Keith Jackson, Oklahoma, 1986-87.
QB — Vince Young, Texas, 2005.
Running backs — Archie Griffin, Ohio State, 1974-75; Tony Dorsett, Pittsburgh, 1976.
Kicker — Martin Gramatica, Kansas State, 1997.
All-purpose — Tim Brown, Notre Dame, 1986-87.
Second team defense
Ends — Bubba Smith, Michigan State, 1966; Bruce Smith, Virginia Tech, 1984.
Tackles — Lee Roy Selmon, Oklahoma, 1975; Warren Sapp, Miami, 1994.
Linebackers — Jerry Robinson, UCLA, 1976-77-78; Brian Bosworth, Oklahoma, 1985-86; Lawrence Taylor, North Carolina, 1980.
Cornerbacks — Champ Bailey, Georgia, 1998; Tyrann Mathieu, LSU, 2011.
Safeties — Bennie Blades, Miami, 1986-87; Al Brosky, Illinois, 1951.
Punter — Reggie Roby, Iowa, 1981.