Ty Simpson's Favorite Hobby, Bama in the NFL and More on the All Things Bama Podcast
On this week's edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Mason Woods and guest Joe Gaither discuss a wide variety of Crimson Tide topics from the last two weeks.
The show opens up with a discussion about Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson and his recent revelations to the media regarding how he spends his free time.
The fourth year signal caller joined the 'Hey Coach' show on Wednesday this week, and spoke candidly about his favorite hobbies, mentioning his love for both grilling and building LEGO sets.
Simpson said, "Grilling, first off, you save a bunch of money. Go buy meat from Mark's Mart in Northport. Shoutout to those guys, they're awesome. Then, I invite all of the guys over. Parker Brailsford, the whole O-line, some of the defensive players [too]. I've grilled for them and you kind of feel like a king, almost. I've got a Traeger pellet grill, so I'll fire that thing up and I'll whip it up."
He continued, "I really, really enjoy doing LEGOs. One, it keeps me occupied doing something. It's like a big puzzle. I have about 20 sets in my house just from different types of things that I like. Whether it's one, Star Wars, two, Avengers. I went to New York recently and did a New York sculpture type thing ... I've spent many nights up [playing LEGOs]."
Interestingly enough, a study conducted in 2025 by the SPACE Program did find links between playing with legos and increased spatial awareness in children, so it may be a truly beneficial hobby for a quarterback stepping into his first season as starter.
Next, the show moved into a bit of NFL news, highlighting the new homes for several former Crimson Tide stars. Check out a complete rundown of each players' fate from roster cutdown day here.
Mason and Joe also discuss Jalen Milroe's first and only start in the NFL preseason. The rookie quarterback struggled against Green Bay in the final game of the preseason, reverting back to many of the same issues that were prevalent in his time at Alabama, such as fumbling and inaccurate throws.
While his lone start was less than stellar, Seahawks coach Mike McDonald has mentioned that the offense will employ Milroe specific packages this season, meaning he will have the chance to show off his skillset and continue to develop.
Finally, the show closes down with a bit of recruiting talk, mentioning the two latest offers for the Crimson Tide in the 2026 class. Alabama is seemingly looking to add two more flips to the class, targeting Maryland commit Khmari Bing and Georgia commit Corey Howard.
