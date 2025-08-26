Bama Central

Which Former Alabama Players Were Released, Waived on NFL Cutdown Day?

Cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Eli Ricks are among several Crimson Tide products who missed 53-man rosters.

Hunter De Siver

Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2023; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
It's a tough day filled with stress, but it must be done. Tuesday marked NFL cutdown day, as all 32 teams have reduced their rosters from 90 to 53 players at the deadline.

2024 marked the eighth consecutive season the Crimson Tide had the most former players on NFL rosters. However, numerous Alabama products have been cut over the last week.

Which former Alabama standouts were cut and how many are left on each team ahead of the 2025 season?

Player, Position, Team that cut them in parentheses

  • CJ Dippre, TE (New England Patriots)
  • Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB (Baltimore Ravens)
  • Darrian Dalcourt, OL (Baltimore Ravens)
  • Jaylen Key, S (Cincinnati Bengals)
  • Eli Ricks, CB (Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Cameron Latu, TE (Philadelphia Eagles)
  • Jase McClellan, RB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
  • Irv Smith Jr, TE (Houston Texans)

Updated Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Team

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

None

Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
Jaylen Waddle, WR

New England Patriots

Christian Barmore, DT
Anfernee Jennings, LB

New York Jets

Malachi Moore, S
Quinnen Williams, DL

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry, RB
Marlon Humphrey, CB

Cincinnati Bengals

Jordan Battle, S
Jermaine Burton, WR

Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy, WR

Pittsburgh Steelers

None

AFC South

Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr., DE
Christian Harris, LB
Cam Robinson, OT
Henry To'oTo'o, LB

Indianapolis Colts

Tim Smith, DT

Jacksonville Jaguars

None

Tennessee Titans

JC Latham, OT
Calvin RIdley, WR

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Que Robinson, OLB
Pat Surtain II, CB

Kansas City Chiefs

None

Las Vegas Raiders

Amari Cooper, WR

Los Angeles Chargers

Bradley Bozeman, C
Justin Eboigbe, DL
Da'Shawn Hand, DT
Najee Harris, RB
JK Scott, P

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Booker, OG
Trevon Diggs, CB

New York Giants

Evan Neal, OT

Philadelphia Eagles

Jihaad Campbell, LB
Landon Dickerson, OL
Jalen Hurts, QB
John Metchie III, WR
DeVonta Smith, WR
Tyler Steen, OG
Byron Young, DT

Washington Commanders

Daron Payne, DT

NFC North

Chicago Bears

None

Detroit Lions

Terrion Arnold CB
Brian Branch
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
Jameson Williams, WR

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs, RB
Xavier McKinney, S

Minnesota Vikings

Jonathan Allen, DT
Ryan Kelly, C
Will Reichard, K
Dallas Turner LB

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Ronnie Harrison Jr., S
DeMarcco Hellams, S

Carolina Panthers

LaBryan Ray, DT (IR)
A'Shawn Robinson, DT
Bryce Young, QB

New Orleans Saints

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Braswell, LB

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Dalvin Tomlinson, DL
Jonah Williams, OT
Mack Wilson Sr., LB

Los Angeles Rams

None

San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones, QB
Brian Robinson Jr., RB

Seattle Seahawks

Josh Jobe, CB
Jalen Milroe, QB
Robbie Ouzts TE
Jarran Reed, DT

Contract Info, Status of Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players
Active Crimson Tide Players by Team, Position
All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL
All-Time Crimson Tide Draft Selections
Team-by-Team History of Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

