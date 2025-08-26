Which Former Alabama Players Were Released, Waived on NFL Cutdown Day?
It's a tough day filled with stress, but it must be done. Tuesday marked NFL cutdown day, as all 32 teams have reduced their rosters from 90 to 53 players at the deadline.
2024 marked the eighth consecutive season the Crimson Tide had the most former players on NFL rosters. However, numerous Alabama products have been cut over the last week.
Which former Alabama standouts were cut and how many are left on each team ahead of the 2025 season?
Player, Position, Team that cut them in parentheses
- CJ Dippre, TE (New England Patriots)
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB (Baltimore Ravens)
- Darrian Dalcourt, OL (Baltimore Ravens)
- Jaylen Key, S (Cincinnati Bengals)
- Eli Ricks, CB (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Cameron Latu, TE (Philadelphia Eagles)
- Jase McClellan, RB (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
- Irv Smith Jr, TE (Houston Texans)
Updated Alabama Crimson Tide Players by NFL Team
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
None
Miami Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S
Tua Tagovailoa, QB
Jaylen Waddle, WR
New England Patriots
Christian Barmore, DT
Anfernee Jennings, LB
New York Jets
Malachi Moore, S
Quinnen Williams, DL
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry, RB
Marlon Humphrey, CB
Cincinnati Bengals
Jordan Battle, S
Jermaine Burton, WR
Cleveland Browns
Jerry Jeudy, WR
Pittsburgh Steelers
None
AFC South
Houston Texans
Will Anderson Jr., DE
Christian Harris, LB
Cam Robinson, OT
Henry To'oTo'o, LB
Indianapolis Colts
Tim Smith, DT
Jacksonville Jaguars
None
Tennessee Titans
JC Latham, OT
Calvin RIdley, WR
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Que Robinson, OLB
Pat Surtain II, CB
Kansas City Chiefs
None
Las Vegas Raiders
Amari Cooper, WR
Los Angeles Chargers
Bradley Bozeman, C
Justin Eboigbe, DL
Da'Shawn Hand, DT
Najee Harris, RB
JK Scott, P
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Tyler Booker, OG
Trevon Diggs, CB
New York Giants
Evan Neal, OT
Philadelphia Eagles
Jihaad Campbell, LB
Landon Dickerson, OL
Jalen Hurts, QB
John Metchie III, WR
DeVonta Smith, WR
Tyler Steen, OG
Byron Young, DT
Washington Commanders
Daron Payne, DT
NFC North
Chicago Bears
None
Detroit Lions
Terrion Arnold CB
Brian Branch
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
Jameson Williams, WR
Green Bay Packers
Josh Jacobs, RB
Xavier McKinney, S
Minnesota Vikings
Jonathan Allen, DT
Ryan Kelly, C
Will Reichard, K
Dallas Turner LB
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Ronnie Harrison Jr., S
DeMarcco Hellams, S
Carolina Panthers
LaBryan Ray, DT (IR)
A'Shawn Robinson, DT
Bryce Young, QB
New Orleans Saints
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Chris Braswell, LB
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Dalvin Tomlinson, DL
Jonah Williams, OT
Mack Wilson Sr., LB
Los Angeles Rams
None
San Francisco 49ers
Mac Jones, QB
Brian Robinson Jr., RB
Seattle Seahawks
Josh Jobe, CB
Jalen Milroe, QB
Robbie Ouzts TE
Jarran Reed, DT
